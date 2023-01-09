Biden declares state of emergency in California over extreme weather

President Joe Biden has approved California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request to declare a state of emergency in California due to extreme weather that has left 12 dead.

According to a statement from the White House, the President ordered “Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from successive and severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides beginning on January 8, 2023, and continuing.”

How many people have died due to extreme weather in California?

As of Sunday, at least 12 people have died in California over the last 10 days due to extreme rain and winds in the state, Governor Newsom announced according to CBS News.

Additionally, over 140,000 power outages were reported in California Monday morning, per poweroutage.us.

What is an atmospheric river?

The National Weather Service described the extreme weather in California as a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers.”

An atmospheric river is “a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that can transport moisture thousands of miles, like a fire hose in the sky,” according to CNN.