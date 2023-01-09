Why are eggs so expensive?

You might have to still scramble for the best egg prices, as price increases from 2022 are expected to last into 2023, but then drop.

Egg prices have been on the rise for the last few months and higher prices will likely last into the first quarter. Experts say this is due to avian flu. CNBC reported, “About 57.8 million birds have been affected by avian flu in 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data as of Dec. 28. These figures include birds such as turkeys and ducks.”

According to CNBC, avian flu is highly contagious. When a chicken in the flock contracts the disease, it’s lethal to the rest of the chickens, “Farmers generally must kill their remaining birds — not by choice but due to federal rules meant to prevent spread, Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, an egg supplier based in Irvine, California, previously told CNBC.”

There are additional reasons for the price increase.

Farmers are having to account for the egg demand, the cost of supplies and the increased price of feeding a chicken. NBC affiliate KCRA reported, “The supply squeeze isn’t the only thing contributing to higher egg prices, said Metz. Higher fuel, feed and other producer cost are also driving up wholesale prices, she said. And then there’s that high demand for eggs, which spikes this time of year.”

It’s unclear when the egg prices will decrease. According to Axios, egg prices hit a record high in December and may drop from January to February.

What’s the difference between brown and white eggs?

The Deseret News previously wrote about the difference between brown and white eggs.

At the grocery store, a package of brown eggs can have a different price than white eggs, so what makes these eggs different?

According to Get Cracking, a website devoted to eggs, the difference in the color of the shell depends on the color of the feathers of the hen.

Brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs because hens that lay brown eggs cost more money to feed than hens that lay white eggs, per Mashed. However, nutritionally, there is no significant difference between brown eggs and white eggs.