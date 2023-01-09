Why Sofia Vergara isn’t on ‘AGT: All-Stars’

“America’s Got Talent” has brought back 60 former champions, finalists and fan favorites to compete for the ultimate title of “AGT All-Star.”

For the next several weeks, standout acts from “AGT” and other “Got Talent” franchises from around the world will compete for one of 11 spots in the “AGT: All-Stars” finale, the Deseret News reported.

Viewers will see familiar faces like “AGT” host Terry Crews and longtime “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. But there’s one noticeable absence: “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara.

Why isn’t Sofia Vergara on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ 2023?

Vergara is the only “AGT” judge who is not on the judging panel for “AGT: All-Stars.”

The “Modern Family” star joined “AGT” as a judge in 2020, per Distractify. Although NBC has not made an official statement on Vergara’s absence from the spinoff series, Parade has reported that the actress wasn’t available for “All-Stars” because she had “committed to an acting job.”

One of Vergara’s upcoming projects includes the Netflix miniseries “Griselda,” which is about Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco and has an expected 2023 release date, Newsweek reported.

Vergara is expected to return for Season 18 of “AGT,” per Newsweek. Auditions for the show’s upcoming season are currently open, according to Talentrecap.com.

How to watch ‘AGT: All-Stars’ 2023

“AGT: All-Stars” airs at 7 p.m. MST on NBC. Acts competing during the Jan. 9 episode include former “AGT” winner and magician Dustin Tavella, the Detroit Youth Choir and aerial artist Aidan Bryant.

So far, the two acts that have made the “All-Stars” finale are the Light Balance Kids and the Bello Sisters, the Deseret News reported.