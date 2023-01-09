Why Georgia’s mascot won’t be at the championship game

Thousands of Georgia fans trekked to Los Angeles over the past few days to watch their team compete in Monday’s national championship game. But Uga X, Georgia’s beloved bulldog mascot, had to stay at home.

Reporter Adam Murphy confirmed the dog’s plans on Friday, noting that Uga X, who is also known as Que, is considered too old to make the long trip. He’ll watch Monday’s game on a TV in Savannah, Georgia, instead of from the sideline.

The dog was able to attend Georgia’s Dec. 31 semifinal game against Ohio State.

Georgia mascot Uga X walks on the field during a game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. John Bazemore, Associated Press

What is Georgia’s mascot?

Que the bulldog, who has served as Georgia’s mascot since 2015, is 9 years old. He is cared for by the Seiler family, who have overseen the school’s mascot program since it launched in its current form in 1956.

Que has been witness to an incredibly successful period for Georgia football. The team won last year’s national championship and competed in — but lost — the championship game in January 2018.

Que is the grandson of Uga IX, who was also known as Russ. Uga IX was the half-brother of Uga VIII.

What happens to the Georgia bulldog mascots after they die?

When Uga X dies, he’ll be buried at Georgia’s football stadium, just like his predecessors.

“As determined and published by the Pittsburgh Press, the University of Georgia is the only major college that actually buries its mascots within the confines of the stadium. Ugas I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII and VIII are buried in marble vaults near the main gate in the embankment of the South stands. Epitaphs to the dogs are inscribed in bronze, and before each home game, flowers are placed on their graves. The memorial plot attracts hundreds of fans and visitors each year,” according to GeorgiaDogs.com.

