Jamaal Williams’ 🔥🔥🔥 postgame interview drew praise from LeBron James, Ryan Smith and others

Jamaal Williams has never been one to shy away from being himself and showing emotion.

That made what happened Sunday night after the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers 20-16 a little less of a surprise, perhaps, than it would have been otherwise. But it was still memorable, nonetheless.

Williams, BYU’s all-time leading rusher, broke the Lions’ franchise record for single-season rushing touchdowns when he scored twice against the Packers, his former team.

That gave Williams an NFL-leading 17 rushing touchdowns this season, and broke Barry Sanders’ team-record 16 rushing touchdowns the Hall of Famer set in 1991.

Detroit’s win also eliminated the Packers from postseason eligibility, after Green Bay entered the day just needing a win to make the playoffs.

No way we can let the moment slip without praising the Line and the Coaches - a run game like ours is truly a team effort... @jswaggdaddy - just a beast of year for you and the guys. https://t.co/W9ZBcjVhaf — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 9, 2023

What did Jamaal Williams say in the postgame interview?

Williams, who clinched his first 1,000-yard rushing season as a pro in the win, joined teammate and Lions quarterback Jared Goff for a postgame interview on the NBC telecast, and his reaction to a record-setting night became a viral moment.

In particular, it was Williams’ ability to tear up while dedicating the record night to his late great-grandfather one moment, then becoming fiery the next moment as he defended his team against doubters that truly stood out.

It was an interview that captured plenty of attention, including from prominent sports celebrities like NBA superstar LeBron James and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

I LOVE THIS KID SO MUCH!!! SO DOPE. You have a fan in me Jamaal! 🫡 https://t.co/cW9mr6yqEt — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 9, 2023

Jamal is one of a kind. He has always been a grateful human. His gratitude is contagious. https://t.co/bJZBgs4lG2 — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) January 9, 2023

On playing for his great-grandfather:

“I’m just grateful to do this for him. ... I’m just grateful for him to be in my life and grateful to play football and do this for him,” Williams said.

“There’s a lot of memories, a lot of emotions happening right now, but I’m grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather. I know he’s looking down on me, I know I am making him proud.”

On silencing the doubters:

“We the Detroit Lions, we the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t watch TV, but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I got to say, man. Don’t let these tears fool you, it’s all dawg around this mug.”

How did Twitter react?

The interview and Williams’ memorable night had social media buzzing about the sixth-year pro and the passion and enjoyment he brings on and off the field.

Jamaal Williams just gave an all time interview. I’ve never seen this many emotions covered this quickly pic.twitter.com/ztas87q0Jm — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2023

Jamaal Williams with an all time emotional rollercoaster post game interview pic.twitter.com/f8svXRuMyd — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2023

One of the greatest mood switches in post game interview history.



Stop playing with Jamaal Williams! pic.twitter.com/gdsyIaSXtl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2023

Jamaal Williams must be protected at all costs.



From😭to😤 real quick!



📼:@NFL pic.twitter.com/XVJOY0Szx5 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 9, 2023

Jamaal Williams is bigger than sports 🥹 pic.twitter.com/5FfygJ1WkL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 9, 2023

First of all, condolences to @jswaggdaddy and his family... But man the way he switched up at the end got me in tears! 🤣🤣🤣 "I don't even watch TV but I heard everybody picked the Packers over us... Don't let these tears fool you, it's all DAWG around this mug." LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/cphVjM4PPk — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 9, 2023

There is NO ONE in professional sports like @jswaggdaddy. He's simply the best! His walkoff interview with NBC captures his emotion and personality perfectly.#BYU l #BYUFootball l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/DIBq0zNDLh — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) January 9, 2023

Why did the record-setting night mean to Jamaal Williams?

In his postgame press conference interview, Williams again shared what the record-breaking night meant for him and his family, adding that the death of his father and great-grandfather (Williams told the team after the game his great-grandfather died last week) has been weighing on his mind.

“This was a great day for me. Great night. Great game,” Williams said, per the team’s website. “The only thing I can really think about is family members that have passed away. I really just dedicated this game for them. It’s been a lot and my heart has been heavy for a little bit.”

We didn't doubt it at all pic.twitter.com/5HOArqwOfm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023