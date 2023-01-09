Lizzo says ‘cancel culture is appropriation,’ has become ‘misused and misdirected’

Lizzo has a unique take on cancel culture.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Twitter to pen down her thoughts on Sunday, discussing how activism has changed.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” she said.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected,” Lizzo said, adding, “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

Reaction to Lizzo’s tweet

Her post has since racked up 4.2 million views and over 56,000 likes. It stirred up plenty of debate in the comments.

“Absolutely,” Twitter user Jessica Ballinger replied. “There are very real issues that warrant outrage… I sometimes wonder if cancel culture stems from people feeling impotent against those bigger issues, so they go after simpler targets to feel better about themselves, like they did something.”

Journalist Eve Barlow in a quote tweet said: “I wasn’t entirely sure what Lizzo meant by this at first, but after a deeper understanding I absolutely agree.

“Cancel culture has been used to empower self-proclaimed social justice ‘warriors’ who think they’re aiding a cause by ruining other people’s lives. Hate doesn’t win,” Barlow added.

Lizzo’s recent work

Lizzo’s fourth studio album “Special,” which was released on July 15, was described by Pitchfork as a mix of pop, R&B and rap.

Later in September, the artist won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls,” her show where women compete to be background dancers for Lizzo.

“I’m very emotional. And the trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she said in her acceptance speech, per Today. “The stories that they shared, they are not that unique, they just don’t get the platform.”