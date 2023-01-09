Deseret News’ Sarah Todd named 2022 Utah Sportswriter of the Year

On Monday, Deseret News sports writer Sarah Todd was honored as the Utah Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

It’s the first time that Todd, who primarily covers the Utah Jazz and the NBA, has earned the honor from the NSMA.

The organization handed out 116 state sportscaster or sportswriter honors this year, with 70 first-time winners.

Todd has a decade worth of experience covering the NBA: prior to joining the Deseret News in December 2019, she also worked as a 76ers beat reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News, as well as Warriors beat reporter for SFBay.ca.

ESPN 700’s Bill Riley, the play-by-voice for Utah athletics and Real Salt Lake, was named the Utah Sportscaster of the Year. It’s his third sportscaster of the year honor from NSMA.

Nationally, ESPN.com’s Pete Thamel and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal were named co-national sportswriters of the year, while CBS Sports’ Ian Eagle was the 2022 national sportscaster of the year.

Lee Corso, the veteran ESPN “College GameDay” analyst, and Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke were elected to the NSMA Hall of Fame, along with posthumous electees, hockey announcer Dan Kelly and essayist Roger Angell.

Each of the award winners and Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during the NMSA’s awards weekend and national convention on June 24-26 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.