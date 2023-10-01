High school girls tennis: Skyridge secures 6A state championship 3-peat

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis came back from a championship-match loss last year to earn the title in No. 1 singles on Saturday at Liberty Park, and in the process helped her team win a third straight 6A state championship

The Falcons earned 65 points and held off Layton for the third straight year on a warm, breezy day at Liberty Park. The Lancers finished with 42 points, followed by Lone Peak (26), American Fork (21) and Corner Canyon (19).

1 of 11 2 of 11 3 of 11 4 of 11 5 of 11 6 of 11 7 of 11 8 of 11 9 of 11 10 of 11 11 of 11

Skyridge coach Ben Armstrong said northern Utah County’s consolidation of tennis talent and depth continued to push each school and reload every year. It has certainly moved the Falcons’ program forward the most. After a near-perfect day Thursday, in which Skyridge moved every one of its players into the semifinals, only a disaster could have prevented an upset.

It didn’t happen, although while Lewis was handling Tia Christopulous of Layton for the first singles title, the Lancers regrouped behind second-singles player Tana Christopulous and third-singles player Victoria Cooksey, who won their semifinal matches and then defeated their Skyridge opponents in the finals.

Related 6A state tournament final results

Armstrong said part of Region 4’s tennis strength, however, has been in doubles play and the teams of Kylee Sperry/Andi Armstrong and Ava Ericksen/Sophia Bleak pulled away in straight sets.

