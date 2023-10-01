Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 1, 2023 
High school girls tennis: Skyridge secures 6A state championship 3-peat

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis came back from a championship-match loss last year to earn the title in No. 1 singles

By Bruce Smith
Skyridge’s Bella Lewis competes in the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis came back from a championship-match loss last year to earn the title in No. 1 singles on Saturday at Liberty Park, and in the process helped her team win a third straight 6A state championship 

The Falcons earned 65 points and held off Layton for the third straight year on a warm, breezy day at Liberty Park. The Lancers finished with 42 points, followed by Lone Peak (26), American Fork (21) and Corner Canyon (19).

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis hugs her coach and father Jesse Lewis after winning the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Layton’s Tia Christopulos competes in the first singles finals against Skyridge’s Bella Lewis during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis competes in the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge supporters photograph Skyridge players receiving their medals during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Layton’s Tia Christopulos competes in the first singles finals against Skyridge’s Bella Lewis during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis competes in the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis hugs Layton’s Tia Christopulos after winning the first singles finals during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Skyridge’s Kylee Sperry and Andi Armstrong receive a medal for winning the first doubles finals during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis competes in the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Layton’s Tia Christopulos competes in the first singles finals against Skyridge’s Bella Lewis during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis sits by her coach and father Jesse Lewis during the first singles finals against Layton’s Tia Christopulos during the 2023 6A Girls Tennis Championships at Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Lewis won the match.

Skyridge coach Ben Armstrong said northern Utah County’s consolidation of tennis talent and depth continued to push each school and reload every year. It has certainly moved the Falcons’ program forward the most. After a near-perfect day Thursday, in which Skyridge moved every one of its players into the semifinals, only a disaster could have prevented an upset.

It didn’t happen, although while Lewis was handling Tia Christopulous of Layton for the first singles title, the Lancers regrouped behind second-singles player Tana Christopulous and third-singles player Victoria Cooksey, who won their semifinal matches and then defeated their Skyridge opponents in the finals.

Armstrong said part of Region 4’s tennis strength, however, has been in doubles play and the teams of Kylee Sperry/Andi Armstrong and Ava Ericksen/Sophia Bleak pulled away in straight sets.

