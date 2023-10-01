Utah Jazz release training camp roster. What new additions are there?

The Utah Jazz released their training camp roster on Sunday, which includes 18 familiar names and three additions.

The roster of course includes Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji, John Collins, Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ömer Yurtseven and Simone Fontecchio.

It also includes rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, two-way players Joey Hauser, Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter as well as non-guaranteed players Kris Dunn and Luka Samanic, as expected.

New additions to the training camp roster include Romeo Langford, Taevion Kinsey and Nick Ongenda.

Langford, the 14th overall pick from the 2019 draft has spent time in Boston and San Antonio over his four-year career, but the guard has played sparingly. His NBA career started with some injury issues, but he’s shown flashes of his potential at both of his NBA stops.

Kinsey went undrafted this year out of Marshall and the 6-foot-5 combo guard played on the Utah Jazz’s Summer League squad. Ongenda, a 6-11 center, also played for the Jazz’s summer team this year after going undrafted out of DePaul.

The Utah Jazz are headed to Hawaii on Monday, where they will hold training camp before playing their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the University of Hawaii. Both teams will be donating the proceeds from the game to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund in order to support wildfire relief efforts in Maui.

The Jazz will hold their annual media day on Monday and training camp will begin in Hawaii on Tuesday.

