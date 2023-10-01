How far did Utah fall in the national rankings after loss to Oregon State?

Utah tumbled in both major college football top 25 rankings after losing losing 21-7 at Oregon State last Friday.

The Utes (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) fell to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 19 in the latest coaches poll. Both rankings were released Sunday.

The Beavers (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), after handing Utah its first loss of the season, jumped to No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the coaches poll.

That makes the Utes lowest-ranked of six ranked Pac-12 teams in both polls, as Utah heads into a bye week.

BYU (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) received five votes in the latest coaches poll after its 35-27 win over Cincinnati.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

There was plenty of shakeup among the Pac-12 teams in the AP poll. While Washington stayed the conference’s top-ranked team, Oregon leapfrogged USC in the poll. Utah also dropped below both Washington State and Oregon State in the rankings after the Utes lost to the Beavers.

No. 7: Washington (5-0) — no change after 31-24 win over Arizona.

— no change after 31-24 win over Arizona. No. 8: Oregon (5-0) — up one spot after 42-6 win over Stanford.

— up one spot after 42-6 win over Stanford. No. 9: USC (5-0) — down one spot after 48-41 win over Colorado.

— down one spot after 48-41 win over Colorado. No. 13: Washington State (4-0) — up three spots after bye week.

— up three spots after bye week. No. 15: Oregon State (4-1) — up four spots after 21-7 win over Utah.

— up four spots after 21-7 win over Utah. No. 18: Utah (4-1) — down eight spots after 21-7 loss to Oregon State.

The Big 12 lost a team ranked in the top 25, after Kansas was blown out by top 5 Texas.

No. 3: Texas (5-0) — no change after 40-14 win over Kansas.

— no change after 40-14 win over Kansas. No. 12: Oklahoma (5-0) — up two spots after 50-20 win over Iowa State.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

No. 1: Georgia (5-0) — no change after 27-20 win over Auburn.

— no change after 27-20 win over Auburn. No. 2: Michigan (5-0) — no change after 45-7 win over Nebraska.

— no change after 45-7 win over Nebraska. No. 3: Texas (5-0) — no change after 40-14 win over Kansas.

— no change after 40-14 win over Kansas. No. 4: Ohio State (4-0) — no change after bye week.

— no change after bye week. No. 5: Florida State (4-0) — no change after bye week.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

No. 7: USC (5-0) — down one spot after 48-41 win over Colorado.

— down one spot after 48-41 win over Colorado. No. 8: Washington (5-0) — no change after 31-24 win over Arizona.

— no change after 31-24 win over Arizona. No. 9: Oregon (5-0) — no change after 42-6 win over Stanford.

— no change after 42-6 win over Stanford. No. 14: Washington State (4-0) — up three spots after bye week.

— up three spots after bye week. No. 16: Oregon State (4-1) — up five spots after 21-7 win over Utah.

— up five spots after 21-7 win over Utah. No. 19: Utah (4-1) — down nine spots after 21-7 loss to Oregon State.

No. 5: Texas (5-0) — up one spot after 40-14 win over Kansas.

— up one spot after 40-14 win over Kansas. No. 12: Oklahoma (5-0) — up two spots after 50-20 win over Iowa State.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

