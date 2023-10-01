Puka Nacua’s first career NFL touchdown came in dramatic, game-winning fashion

Puka Nacua has his first touchdown as a pro — and it was a memorable one.

The former BYU wide receiver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the Los Angeles Rams to a 29-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

PUKA’S FIRST CAREER TD COULDN’T HAVE COME AT A BETTER TIME. pic.twitter.com/4uHlHhY3pI — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

Nacua’s walk-off winner — which happened on a third-and-4 play — came on his ninth reception of the game. He had a career-high 163 yards receiving in the game.

The rookie fifth-round draft pick also passed 500 receiving yards on the season with the TD catch — he now has 39 receptions for 501 yards through four weeks of the 2023 season.

POV You're on the field for @ASAPPuka's game-winner. pic.twitter.com/izz8qwbBDd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2023

