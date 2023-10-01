Facebook Twitter
Sunday, October 1, 2023 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

Puka Nacua’s first career NFL touchdown came in dramatic, game-winning fashion

The former BYU receiver caught the game-winner for the Rams in an overtime win over the Colts

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Puka Nacua’s first career NFL touchdown came in dramatic, game-winning fashion
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates the winning touchdown in overtime during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates the winning touchdown in overtime during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Zach Bolinger, Associated Press

Puka Nacua has his first touchdown as a pro — and it was a memorable one.

The former BYU wide receiver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in overtime to lift the Los Angeles Rams to a 29-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Nacua’s walk-off winner — which happened on a third-and-4 play — came on his ninth reception of the game. He had a career-high 163 yards receiving in the game.

The rookie fifth-round draft pick also passed 500 receiving yards on the season with the TD catch — he now has 39 receptions for 501 yards through four weeks of the 2023 season.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Sports
6 takeaways from the weekend in college football
How far did Utah fall in the national rankings after loss to Oregon State?
High school girls tennis: Skyridge secures 6A state championship 3-peat
Puka Nacua was Deseret News’ ‘Mr. Football’ in 2018. Here’s what his loved ones said about him then
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Oct. 1-7
Inouye’s effort not enough to prevent Green Canyon from another state tennis title