High school football: RPI rankings Week 9 update, shake-up at the top with new No. 1s in 6A, 5A, 2A and 1A

There was some significant movement at the top of the RPI rankings in four of the state’s classifications following an exciting slate of Week 8 games last weekend.

American Fork (6A), Timpview (5A), San Juan (2A) and Duchesne (1A) each jumped a spot or two to overtake No. 1 in their respective classifications.

Only Timpview’s move was related to a loss by previous 5A No. 1 Box Elder. The others were related to a change in the opponents’ winning percentage calculations.

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage.

American Fork enjoyed an impressive 31-10 win over Pleasant Grove in Week 8 to jump two places from No. 3 to No. 1. Former top-ranked Corner Canyon dropped to No. 2 despite beating Copper Hills 49-7.

Timpview overtook the top spot in 5A after beating Wasatch 44-7, and then Box Elder losing to Bountiful 34-28.

In 2A, San Juan leapt over South Summit for the top spot, while Duchesne moved into the No. 1 spot in 1A, with former top-ranked Beaver dropping to third despite winning. Beaver’s win came against winless Parowan, which certainly hurt its opponents’ winning percentage stat.

Sky View (4A), Richfield (3A), Rich (1A 8-player) all stayed at No. 1 in their respective classifications with wins in Week 8.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications.



Alta jumped from No. 17 to No. 12 in 5A with its 24-10 upset of Brighton.

Hunter made a big drop from No. 11 to No. 18 with its 36-7 loss to Kearns.

Timpanogos and Desert Hills each made big moves in 4A jumping to Nos. 7 and 12, respectively.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification.

Class 6A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 American Fork 0.748 0.875 0.658 0.582 7-1 2 2 Corner Canyon 0.719 0.875 0.592 0.584 7-1 -1 3 Skyridge 0.713 1.000 0.440 0.652 8-0 -1 4 Mountain Ridge 0.694 0.857 0.551 0.604 6-1 1 5 Lehi 0.685 0.750 0.655 0.530 6-2 -1 6 Pleasant Grove 0.648 0.875 0.432 0.599 7-1 0 7 Lone Peak 0.598 0.375 0.829 0.564 3-5 0 8 Davis 0.596 0.875 0.321 0.580 7-1 1 9 Bingham 0.580 0.500 0.661 0.572 4-4 -1 10 Syracuse 0.573 0.750 0.396 0.569 6-2 0 11 Weber 0.526 0.500 0.557 0.501 4-4 0 12 Herriman 0.503 0.500 0.493 0.561 4-4 0 13 Copper Hills 0.456 0.500 0.399 0.519 4-4 0 14 Fremont 0.439 0.250 0.622 0.470 2-6 0 15 Farmington 0.396 0.143 0.633 0.469 1-6 0 16 Riverton 0.372 0.000 0.714 0.507 0-7 0 17 Westlake 0.370 0.125 0.589 0.484 1-7 0 18 Layton 0.247 0.000 0.445 0.473 0-7 0

Class 5A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Timpview 0.662 0.750 0.593 0.575 6-2 1 2 Box Elder 0.654 0.875 0.464 0.516 7-1 -1 3 Roy 0.633 0.750 0.536 0.546 6-2 0 4 Springville 0.633 0.750 0.536 0.544 6-2 1 5 Olympus 0.587 0.571 0.622 0.498 4-3 2 6 Brighton 0.586 0.750 0.432 0.538 6-2 -2 7 Bonneville 0.582 0.625 0.554 0.516 5-3 -1 8 West Jordan 0.560 0.500 0.652 0.420 4-4 0 9 West 0.534 0.571 0.501 0.519 4-3 3 10 Woods Cross 0.530 0.625 0.432 0.540 5-3 3 11 Granger 0.527 0.625 0.429 0.531 5-3 -2 12 Alta 0.526 0.625 0.429 0.514 5-3 5 13 Bountiful 0.525 0.625 0.423 0.532 5-3 1 14 Maple Mountain 0.500 0.500 0.491 0.535 4-4 -4 15 East 0.486 0.429 0.545 0.478 3-4 1 16 Kearns 0.467 0.375 0.565 0.436 3-5 3 17 Wasatch 0.465 0.250 0.673 0.498 2-6 -2 18 Hunter 0.457 0.571 0.327 0.530 4-3 -7 19 Orem 0.441 0.375 0.479 0.570 3-5 3 20 Highland 0.433 0.429 0.425 0.487 3-4 -2 21 Northridge 0.400 0.375 0.411 0.467 3-5 -1 22 Cedar Valley 0.376 0.250 0.470 0.521 2-6 -1 23 Viewmont 0.360 0.250 0.446 0.463 2-6 0 24 Cyprus 0.334 0.250 0.390 0.464 2-6 0 25 Clearfield 0.328 0.000 0.634 0.432 0-8 0 26 Taylorsville 0.274 0.000 0.511 0.441 0-8 1 27 Skyline 0.268 0.000 0.496 0.444 0-8 -1

Class 4A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Sky View 0.765 1.000 0.571 0.581 8-0 0 2 Crimson Cliffs 0.697 0.875 0.545 0.586 7-1 0 3 Provo 0.694 0.750 0.674 0.535 6-2 0 4 Ridgeline 0.693 0.875 0.536 0.582 7-1 0 5 Park City 0.663 1.000 0.363 0.500 8-0 0 6 Green Canyon 0.631 0.625 0.664 0.516 5-3 0 7 Timpanogos 0.602 0.750 0.488 0.453 6-2 3 8 Salem Hills 0.601 0.750 0.473 0.504 6-2 0 9 Mountain Crest 0.596 0.625 0.577 0.554 5-3 0 10 Snow Canyon 0.585 0.625 0.556 0.531 5-3 -3 11 Dixie 0.565 0.500 0.640 0.518 4-4 2 12 Desert Hills 0.551 0.429 0.680 0.518 3-4 3 13 Stansbury 0.525 0.500 0.560 0.487 4-4 -1 14 Cedar 0.498 0.375 0.616 0.519 3-5 -3 15 Bear River 0.463 0.375 0.536 0.536 3-5 -1 16 Spanish Fork 0.460 0.429 0.480 0.516 3-4 1 17 Payson 0.451 0.375 0.518 0.490 3-5 -1 18 Pine View 0.432 0.429 0.415 0.521 3-4 0 19 Logan 0.409 0.250 0.548 0.503 2-6 0 20 Tooele 0.377 0.500 0.244 0.418 4-4 1 21 Mountain View 0.362 0.250 0.452 0.464 2-6 -1 22 Jordan 0.355 0.286 0.408 0.423 2-5 0 23 Uintah 0.345 0.250 0.417 0.453 2-6 0 24 Hurricane 0.328 0.125 0.482 0.546 1-7 0 25 Murray 0.277 0.125 0.405 0.383 1-7 0 26 Hillcrest 0.276 0.125 0.393 0.426 1-7 0 27 Cottonwood 0.235 0.000 0.432 0.408 0-8 0

Class 3A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Richfield 0.743 1.000 0.539 0.504 8-0 0 2 Canyon View 0.639 0.875 0.438 0.480 7-1 1 3 Manti 0.637 0.750 0.557 0.495 6-2 -1 4 Morgan 0.605 0.625 0.595 0.557 5-3 1 5 Grantsville 0.550 0.500 0.607 0.523 4-4 -1 6 Juab 0.521 0.500 0.539 0.533 4-4 0 7 Ben Lomond 0.485 0.500 0.467 0.499 4-4 1 8 Ogden 0.434 0.500 0.348 0.522 4-4 -1 9 Juan Diego 0.400 0.286 0.500 0.461 2-5 0 10 North Sanpete 0.342 0.250 0.402 0.484 2-6 0 11 Union 0.302 0.143 0.422 0.474 1-6 1 12 Carbon 0.284 0.125 0.402 0.467 1-7 -1

Class 2A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.658 1.000 0.333 0.578 8-0 1 2 South Summit 0.657 0.750 0.598 0.502 6-2 -1 3 Layton Christian 0.573 0.429 0.742 0.466 3-4 1 4 Summit Acad. 0.534 0.625 0.449 0.503 5-3 1 5 Providence Hall 0.530 0.750 0.295 0.596 6-2 -2 6 Emery 0.525 0.571 0.493 0.456 4-3 0 7 Delta 0.446 0.625 0.250 0.518 5-3 0 8 Judge 0.409 0.143 0.673 0.416 1-6 0 9 South Sevier 0.365 0.125 0.598 0.399 1-7 0 10 ALA 0.334 0.125 0.527 0.409 1-7 0 11 Grand 0.308 0.125 0.469 0.404 1-7 0

Class 1A rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Duchesne 0.726 0.875 0.637 0.460 7-1 1 2 Enterprise 0.724 1.000 0.479 0.580 8-0 1 3 Beaver 0.722 0.875 0.598 0.591 7-1 -2 4 Kanab 0.583 0.625 0.550 0.546 5-3 0 5 North Summit 0.572 0.750 0.405 0.522 6-2 0 6 Millard 0.509 0.375 0.643 0.512 3-5 0 7 Milford 0.497 0.500 0.509 0.425 4-4 0 8 Gunnison 0.429 0.571 0.265 0.527 4-3 0 9 North Sevier 0.348 0.125 0.536 0.509 1-7 0 10 Parowan 0.288 0.000 0.545 0.425 0-8 0