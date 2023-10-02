Feeling anxious? Here are 6 ways to alleviate anxiety

Everyone experiences some form of anxiety in their life, whether it be a job interview, public speaking or walking down the aisle — anxiety is sure to ensue.

In the United States, anxiety disorders are ranked No. 1 in mental health concerns.

“Over 40 million adults in the U.S. (19.1%) have an anxiety disorder. Meanwhile, approximately 7% of children ages 3-17 experience issues with anxiety each year. Most people develop symptoms before age 21,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Feelings of anxiety can come at the most unpleasant of times and can be hard to control. Here are six ways to outsmart and reduce those anxious feelings when they surface.

How to deal with anxiety and overthinking

1. Focus on breathing

Breathing too much when in a stressful situation can actually cause a person to hyperventilate if not controlled.

Healthline recommends focusing on the exhale. “Before you take a big, deep breath, try a thorough exhale instead. Push all the air out of your lungs, then simply let your lungs do their work inhaling air. Next, try spending a little bit longer exhaling than you do inhaling. For example, try inhaling for four seconds, then exhale for six. Try doing this for two to five minutes.”

2. Physical activity

If you’re in a position to leave your anxious situation and get active, it could improve your health. Although working out may be the last thing on your mind, getting the motivation and being active can have significant benefits to your mental health, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Working out and other forms of physical activity can definitely ease symptoms of depression or anxiety and make you feel better,” the article says, adding that, “Exercise may also help keep depression and anxiety from coming back once you’re feeling better.”

Regular exercise, even just a brisk walk, can significantly reduce anxiety. Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.

“Endorphins are released when your body feels pain or stress. Your body releases endorphins to help you survive. When you feel pain, nerves in your body send pain signals to your brain. Your brain releases endorphins to block the nerve cells that receive the pain signals,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

3. Improve sleep

Research on sleep has shown that, above all else, sleep is the greatest factor in longevity, per Anxiety.org.

It’s important to ensure that you’re getting adequate and restful sleep. Establishing a regular sleep routine can help people who have increased anxiety related to trouble sleeping.

According to the Sleep Foundation, “Researchers have found that people who are prone to anxiety are especially sensitive to the effects of insufficient sleep on mood and emotional health. The bidirectional relationship means that anxiety and sleep deprivation can be self-reinforcing; worrying causes poor sleep, while further sleep difficulties cause greater anxiety.”

Try to create a calm sleeping environment, and avoid screens and caffeine close to bedtime.

4. Reduce stimulants

Unfortunately, stimulants like caffeine can worsen feelings of anxiety and can even be a key symptom for people who take some form of stimulant often.

“All stimulants have the potential to trigger feelings of anxiety. You are most likely to experience this problem if you take high doses of a stimulant,” per Springfield Wellness Center.

Adding that, “You may also run into trouble when using smaller doses. Unfortunately, no one can tell in advance if any specific medication will increase your anxiety levels.”

5. Limit media use

Continuously watching or reading the news, especially in today’s digital age, can increase feelings of anxiety. Set boundaries for your media consumption, and take breaks from social media and the news.

Social media platforms are engineered to be habit-forming, unpredictable and have been linked to various health issues like anxiety and depression.

“When the outcome is unpredictable, the behavior is more likely to repeat. Think of a slot machine: if game players knew they never were going to get money by playing the game, then they never would play,” Dr. Jacqueline Sperling told McLean Hospital.

“The idea of a potential future reward keeps the machines in use. The same goes for social media sites. One does not know how many likes a picture will get, who will ‘like’ the picture, and when the picture will receive likes. The unknown outcome and the possibility of a desired outcome can keep users engaged with the sites,” Sperling added.

6. Make social connections

Connecting with others can play a significant role in reducing anxiety for several reasons.

“People who feel more connected to others have lower levels of anxiety and depression. Moreover, studies show they also have higher self-esteem, greater empathy for others, are more trusting and cooperative and, as a consequence, others are more open to trusting and cooperating with them,” per Standford Medicine.

Some people find relief from anxiety through techniques like journaling, art or listening to music. However, if your anxiety feels overwhelming or persistent, it’s essential to seek professional help. A mental health professional can provide tailored strategies and therapeutic approaches that can be effective for your specific needs.