Future Big 12 power rankings: There’s a new No. 1 following a weekend of chaos

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2023 college football season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

These rankings will not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year — but will include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

It was a rough week for many of the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next season — 10 of the teams lost in Week 5, bringing plenty of shakeup to the latest future Big 12 power rankings.

1. Kansas State (3-1)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Bye week.

Bye week. This week: Friday at Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m. MDT (ESPN).

The Wildcats climbed two spots in the power rankings, even coming off a bye, thanks to the two teams in front of them losing. The Wildcats hit the road for their next two games, against the Cowboys and Texas Tech.

2. West Virginia (4-1)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat TCU 24-21.

Beat TCU 24-21. This week: Bye week.

The Mountaineers are one of just three Big 12 teams, along with Texas and Oklahoma, who are 2-0 in conference play after they went on the road and beat the Horned Frogs. Now, the school that was predicted in the Big 12 preseason media poll to finish last in the conference is on a four-game win streak heading into its bye.

3. Utah (4-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Oregon State 21-7.

Lost to Oregon State 21-7. This week: Bye week.

Utah’s struggling offense sans Cam Rising finally caught up with the Utes, as they fell on the road at now-top 15 Oregon State. The Utes are hoping to have some answers — and more healing for an injury-ravaged team — after a much-needed bye week. A home game against California awaits Utah following the bye, and then the Utes finish October with games at No. 9 USC and at home vs. No. 8 Oregon.

4. Kansas (4-1)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Texas 40-14.

Lost to Texas 40-14. This week: Saturday vs. UCF, 2 p.m. (Fox).

The No. 3 Longhorns pulled away from Kansas — which was missing starting quarterback Jalon Daniels — in the second half to hand the Jayhawks their first loss of the season. Kansas next faces another Big 12 newcomer in the Knights, who are coming off their own humbling loss.

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) sacks Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. BYU won 35-27. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5. BYU (4-1)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Climbed three spots. Last week: Beat Cincinnati 35-27.

Beat Cincinnati 35-27. This week: Bye week.

The Cougars overcame an extremely slow start offensively to grab the momentum with a late first-half touchdown and fend off fellow league newcomer Cincinnati for the program’s first Big 12 conference win. BYU needs just two more wins to become bowl eligible, and while October holds a trio of games — at TCU, home vs. Texas Tech and at Texas — in which the Cougars are expected to be sizable underdogs, BYU has exceeded expectations so far this season.

6. TCU (3-2)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to West Virginia 24-21.

Lost to West Virginia 24-21. This week: Saturday at Iowa State, 6 p.m. (Fox or FS2).

The Horned Frogs have mixed three blowout wins with two three-point losses, and this time, TCU failed to score in the second half as the Mountaineers earned the Big 12 road win. Last year’s national runners-up hit the road next for a game against the Cyclones before hosting BYU the week after.

7. Colorado (3-2)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to USC 48-41.

Lost to USC 48-41. This week: Saturday at Arizona State, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

The Buffaloes were overwhelmed by USC in the first half and fell behind by as much as 41-14 before rallying to make it a one-score loss. Colorado hits the road to Tempe, looking to snap a two-game skid, with a struggling Sun Devils program up next.

8. UCF (3-2)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Dropped two spots. Last week: Lost to Baylor 36-35.

Lost to Baylor 36-35. This week: Saturday at Kansas, 2 p.m. (Fox).

The Knights let a golden chance to earn their first Big 12 conference win slip away, blowing a 28-point lead late in the third quarter against the Bears. UCF has struggled in the second half of its two Big 12 losses thus far, and now hits the road to face Kansas, which is coming off a loss to Texas.

9. Arizona (3-2)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to Washington 31-24.

Lost to Washington 31-24. This week: Saturday at No. 9 USC, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The Wildcats gave the Huskies their toughest game of the season with Noah Fifita making his first career start at quarterback, but it wasn’t enough. Arizona will be tested severely in October; the team has three games against current top 15 programs.

10. Texas Tech (2-3)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat Houston 49-28.

Beat Houston 49-28. This week: Saturday at Baylor, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

The Red Raiders, like a few teams in the Big 12, desperately needed a win after struggles in nonconference play, and Texas Tech found some answers in a win over Big 12 newbie Houston. The question now will be if the Red Raiders can extend that momentum against Baylor.

11. Oklahoma State (2-2)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Climbed two spots. Last week: Bye week.

Bye week. This week: Friday vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).

The Cowboys benefited in the power rankings by staying idle while others around them lost. Oklahoma State’s next task is a Friday night tilt against the defending Big 12 champion Wildcats, who sit just outside the national top 25 rankings.

12. Baylor (2-3)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots.

Climbed four spots. Last week: Beat UCF 36-35.

Beat UCF 36-35. This week: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

The Bears were in dire need of some energy to turn around a lost season, and they got it by rallying from 28 down late in the third quarter to stun UCF in the largest comeback in school history. Can the Bears keep a good thing going at home against the Red Raiders?

13. Iowa State (2-3)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots.

Dropped three spots. Last week: Lost to Oklahoma 50-20.

Lost to Oklahoma 50-20. This week: Saturday vs. TCU, 6 p.m. (Fox or FS2).

The good vibes from a win over Oklahoma State the week before didn’t extend into a lopsided loss against top 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones’ road ahead doesn’t look much easier, either, with the Horned Frogs coming to town.

14. Cincinnati (2-3)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots.

Dropped three spots. Last week: Lost to BYU 35-27.

Lost to BYU 35-27. This week: Bye week.

The Bearcats are one of five future Big 12 teams on a bye this week, and it’s needed after a third straight loss where some mistakes cost them after dominating much of the first half against BYU. Cincinnati comes out of the bye with a home game against Iowa State.

15. Arizona State (1-4)

Poll movement: No change.

No change. Last week: Lost to California 24-21.

Lost to California 24-21. This week: Saturday vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

After three straight double-digit losses, the Sun Devils kept things close with the Golden Bears, but Arizona State couldn’t make enough plays to win. Like ASU, Colorado comes into their contest next weekend reeling a bit, with both teams desperate to earn their first conference win.

16. Houston (2-3)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Dropped four spots. Last week: Lost to Texas Tech 49-28.

Lost to Texas Tech 49-28. This week: Bye week.

The Cougars have struggled to be competitive in their first two conference games, losing both by an average of 22 points. Their immediate future after the bye doesn’t look too promising either, with three games against teams — West Virginia, Texas and Kansas State — that are unbeaten thus far in Big 12 play.