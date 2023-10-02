7 superfoods proven to reduce anxiety

Superfoods such as yogurt and turmeric are proven to help with feelings of anxiety and reducing stress.

Incorporating these foods into a balanced diet is a natural way to potentially assist in treating symptoms of anxiety and have a positive impact on mental health, according to experts. Keep in mind that although these foods are proven to help with anxiety symptoms, they cannot cure mental health disorders.

Let’s take a look at seven superfoods proven to reduce feelings of anxiety.

What defines a superfood?

Superfoods are a category of foods that are rich with nutrients such as antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. They are often also packed with fiber, protein and healthy fats.

“Superfoods help promote health by increasing your immune function and decreasing your chance of disease prevention or progression,” registered dietitian Beth Czerwony told the Cleveland Health Clinic.

1. Yogurt improves symptoms of anxiety

Yogurt is an excellent source of probiotics, or healthy bacteria. The probiotics found in yogurt are proven to improve mental health and anxiety, according to research. Studies suggest that healthy gut bacteria could be linked to improved mental health, mood and sleep quality.

In a recent study, 66 postmenopausal women ate yogurt daily for six weeks. The women who ate probiotic yogurt experienced significantly improved anxiety, stress and quality of life.

A 2013 study from UCLA found that women who consumed probiotic yogurt regularly experienced altered brain function, both in a rest state and in response to stressful circumstances.

“Our findings indicate that some of the contents of yogurt may actually change the way our brain responds to the environment,” said Dr. Kirsten Tillisch, an associate professor of medicine in the digestive diseases division at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

It is important to note that not all yogurts contain probiotics. Select a yogurt with “live active cultures” listed in the ingredients for the benefits of probiotics.

2. Dark chocolate might alleviate anxiety

Eating dark chocolate could reduce anxiety because it is rich with flavonols, a type of antioxidant.

“The flavonoids in the cocoa help protect your cells. They’re a type of antioxidant that may also help lower your blood pressure, boost the blood flow to your brain and heart, and make you less anxious,” writes WebMD.

A study shared by the American Psychiatric Association found a link between dark chocolate and improved mood and mental health. In a randomized double-blind study, middle-aged participants were given a dark chocolate drink mix to consume each day, half the group was given a placebo drink. At the end of a month, the participants with the dark chocolate drink reported a significant increase in calmness and contentment in comparison to those who were given the placebo drink.

3. Salmon can improve mental health

Salmon contains nutrients associated with brain and metal health, such as vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), reports Healthline. These nutrients are known to help regulate dopamine and serotonin, which impact mood and ease anxiety.

“The omega-3 content, as well as the vitamin D, in fatty fish can help regulate the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps us feel calm,” Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian and author of “Smoothies & Juices,” told “Today.”

Over the course of nearly six months, men who regularly ate Atlantic salmon (three times per week) reported significant improvements in mental health and symptoms of anxiety. Those who did not regularly consume Atlantic salmon reported no changes. The researchers believe that the impact was due to the high amounts of vitamin D, DHA and EPA found in salmon.

Salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D, research shows that vitamin D positively impacts mood and eases symptoms of anxiety and depression. Researchers found that vitamin D supplementation is associated with reduced negative emotions such as anxiety.

4. Almonds might decrease anxiety in men

Almonds are considered a superfood because they are rich with nutrients such as protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamin E and magnesium, per Healthline. They have also proven to reduce feelings of anxiety in men.

A 2020 study of 3,172 adults found that men who consumed the highest amount of almonds and other nuts were 66% less likely to feel anxious than those who consumed the lowest amount of almonds and other nuts. Interestingly, the association was not found in women.

Another study, from 2020, suggests that consuming almonds could decrease oxidative stress and inflammation in animals, which could lead to reduced feelings of anxiety.

5. Chamomile can calm anxiety

Chamomile is an herb that is known to help calm anxiety because it contains both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are known to reduce inflammation associated with anxiety, reports Healthline. Chamomile is also believed to help regulate neurotransmitters associated with mood, such as dopamine and serotonin.

A 2017 study observed 179 adults with generalized anxiety disorder. Over the course of five years, participants who consumed 1,500 milligrams of chamomile extract per day experienced significantly lower symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder.

Another study, published in 2012, found that those who consumed chamomile extract for two months experienced reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.

6. Eggs have anxiety-reducing nutrients

Eggs are packed with tryptophan, a neurotransmitter you body cannot produce, so you need to get it through diet. Tryptophan plays a role in serotonin production and may be beneficial for mood, reports WebMD.

A 2021 study found that inadequate tryptophan and protein consumption is associated with increased anxiety levels.

Eggs are also a rich source of vitamin D. Research shows low levels of vitamin D are associated with symptoms of anxiety and other mood disorders.

Additionally, foods packed with zinc, such as eggs, are linked to lower anxiety, research shows.

7. Turmeric can prevent anxiety disorder

Turmeric is a spice packed with curcumin, a chemical compound known for assisting in brain health and preventing anxiety disorder, according to research.

A 2020 study observed 80 participants in a parallel, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Participants received 80 milligrams of curcumin or placebo capsules to take daily for the course of two months.

Participants who consumed the curcumin capsules reported significantly lower feelings of anxiety, stress and depression levels than those given the placebo.

Research suggests turmeric may be as effective in treating mood disorders as antidepressant medication Prozac.

A 2017 animal study found rats that consumed curcumin experienced reduced anxiety, suggesting curcumin could be used as anti-anxiety in humans.

“Reduction of anxiety, and increase in brain production of docosahexaenoic acid, an agent extremely related to anxiety, was observed following curcumin administration in rodents,” the study writes.