Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” per NCBI.

Because of Gandhi’s advocacy for nonviolence toward animals, World Farm Animals Day is celebrated on his birthday, Oct. 2.

A few highlights from our amazing animals. Thank you for your support and kind words #farmlife #farmanimals pic.twitter.com/lNSoZBYRnd — caenhillcc (@caenhillcc) September 24, 2023

You can celebrate World Farm Animals Day by watching videos from the Caenhill Countryside Centre on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. It is sharing videos of a range of animals, from ducks to kittens to donkeys that like to eat toast.

The Caenhill Countryside Centre is a charity dedicated to rescuing farm animals that’s based near Bristol, U.K. Around 70 acres in size, the farm has ducks, donkeys, cows, a peacock and even an emu. The center is open for visitors and school classes to come and learn about healthy agriculture.

Similar farms in the United States offer petting zoos, as well as fall-themed activities, like corn mazes and pumpkin picking.

Since animals contribute to the well-being of communities, many organizations like Caenhill Countryside Centre fight for more humane treatment of animals. The Animal Welfare Institute lists five ways anyone can help farm animals, including by eating less meat, dairy and eggs, shopping for local animal products and spreading the word about farm animal well-being.