72% of Americans think Biden is unfit for reelection, according to CBS poll

Fox News — Are voters done with Biden?

On Friday night, Sean Hannity shared a poll on “Hannity” that said “72% of Americans believe President Joe Biden is not ‘physically healthy’ enough to be president for four more years,” per Mediaite.

He added that Politico said that many Democrats fear Biden will be reelected, and an NBC News poll said, “Three-quarters of voters say they’re concerned about President Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness.”

Biden is also now facing “a very serious impeachment inquiry that got started yesterday,” Hannity said. “With now a mountain of evidence pointing to bribery, corruption, money laundering and worst of all, Biden’s policies have been awful.”

Hannity said the impact of Bidenomics has left millions of Americans struggling to survive, to the point that Democrats have advised getting rid of the term “Bidenomics.”

He added, “Biden inflation, back on the rise. Interest rates, they’re about to rise again also. America’s savings, wiped out. Interest rates (are) at a two-decade high and about to go even higher. Credit card debt, the highest ever. Gas prices, nearly double what they were under Donald Trump. ... And look at the border. Would a competent leader ever allow this to happen for three straight years?”

By the end of the last three years, Hannity said the U.S. would have an estimated 8 million immigrants enter illegally through the southern border.

Hannity shared a clip of White House press secretary Jean-Pierre on Aug. 31, where she said, “The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has.”

“No he really hasn’t,” Hannity said. “Record-breaking illegal immigration, record amounts of drug trafficking. Opioids. Fentanyl. A record number of deaths from fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.”

Hannity said because Biden is not requiring each immigrant to be vetted, it is unknown how many potentially dangerous people and even terrorists have been able to enter the country freely.