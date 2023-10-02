Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are almost here, and the company is bringing back its invite-only deals for the shopping event that starts Oct. 10.

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year will be Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. The first Prime Day event was July 11 and July 12.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

This year, Amazon’s October shopping sale event is officially named the Prime Big Deal Days as a way to differentiate itself from the Amazon Prime Days in July.

This is the company’s second year holding a shopping event in October, according to People. Last year, it was coined as the Prime Early Access Sale and was launched for Prime members to “kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals,” according to Amazon’s press release.

What are invite-only Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals?

Amazon Prime Day is already an exclusive sale, but it will be even more exclusive this time around with invite-only deals.

For some of its big-ticket doorbuster deals, Amazon is issuing invite-only deals. This means members have to register to have access to those deals.

Even if a member registers, there’s no guarantee that they will be able to purchase the item.

Because of limited inventory, only a select few members will be sent an invite after registering. Amazon will email members to notify them if they were selected. Members who weren’t selected will be notified by Oct. 11, the last day of the sale.

Members can register for invite-only deals now.

As of Monday, Oct. 2, Amazon has only announced six invite-only deals for Prime Big Deal Days. Here they are:



How to register for an invite-only deal

According to Amazon, Prime members can register for invite-only deals by finding an invite-only deal that they’re interested in on the Amazon Deals page.

On the item’s details page, members can select “Request invite” and will receive an email confirming they registered for an invite. Those who submitted an invite request will receive an email telling them if they were selected or not.

How do Amazon Prime Big Deal Days invites work?

Here are a few things you should know about how Prime Big Deal Days invites work.

Members can:



Only request one invite per item.

Request invites for multiple invite-only items.

Only purchase one item per invite if selected.

Members who receive an invite for an item have until the end of the sale on Oct. 11 to purchase the item. Members can also decide to not participate in the invite-only sale if they’re selected.

