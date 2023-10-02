New York City is in an immigration crisis, N.Y. Gov. Hochul says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared on “Face The Nation” Sunday, where she asked federal lawmakers to “have a limit on who can come across the border.”

“It is too open right now,” she said.

New York City is in the middle of an immigration crisis with over 180,000 migrants arriving since last spring and 10,000 more per month, The New York Times reported.

Hochul said that New York is “one of the most diverse places on earth because of our welcoming nature ... it’s in our DNA to welcome immigrants. But there has to be some limits in place.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has discouraged migrants from coming to the city by “distributing fliers at the southern border,” saying there is “no guarantee” shelter or services will be provided, according to The New York Times.

In an address on Aug. 9, Adams said, “We are past our breaking point. New York City has been left to pick up the pieces of a broken immigration system — one that is projected to cost our city $12 billion over the course of three fiscal years without policy changes and further support from the state and federal governments.”

Hochul agreed with this statement on “Face The Nation,” calling on the federal government to implement more border control policies.

“Congress has to put more controls at the border,” she said. Instead of eliminating border patrol positions, “we actually need to double or quadruple those numbers.”

On Sept. 29, the Department of Homeland Security announced an 18-month extension to the temporary protected status of 472,000 Venezuelan migrants in the U.S., which allowed them to legally find work.

Additionally, New York City passed a “right-to-shelter” law in 1981, requiring the city to provide housing for all homeless who apply, per the Coalition for the Homeless. Adams, referring to this law, asked New York’s judicial system to “relieve the city of some of its legal obligations,” according to The New York Times.