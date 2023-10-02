What’s the Oogie Boogie Bash? Everything you need to know about Disneyland’s Halloween celebration

From “grim grinning ghosts” to “Radiator Screams,” the Halloween season is in full swing at Disneyland.

Every year from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, Disneyland undergoes a spooky makeover, complete with new food, costumes, characters, decor and parties. From the Main Street Pumpkin Festival to the Oogie Boogie Bash, here’s everything you need to know about celebrating Halloween the Disney way.

What is the Oogie Boogie Bash?

Tickets to this event sold out within one day earlier this year, according to KTLA 5. Prices for the bash range from $134 to $189, while a regular park ticket ranges from $159 to $179 during October.

According to Disneyland’s official website, “This family-friendly event includes after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more.”

Tickets do not include all-day access to either park, but do allow guests access to California Adventure for up to three hours before the event begins.

Although tickets for all Oogie Boogie Bash dates are sold out, regular-access tickets to both parks are still available.

What are the dates for the Oogie Boogie Bash 2023?

The event is held at Disney California Adventure Park on select nights in September and October. This year, there are 25 dates available between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. It lasts from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and allows guests access to the regular rides and attractions and additional activities.

What is so special about Disneyland at Halloween?

Disneyland undergoes a total transformation twice a year: in September and October for Halloween, and in November and December for the holidays.

1. Boo-tiful decor

The first thing guests will notice at Disneyland is the abundance of Halloween decorations. Main Street, U.S.A., is decked out with the Main Street Pumpkin Festival, a collection of carved pumpkins leading to a giant Mickey-shaped pumpkin at the end of the street.

The rest of the park is equally festive, with additional pumpkins, bats and other spooky figures adorning the buildings.

The characters are decorated, too. According to Disneyland’s website, beloved characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse may be “all decked out for tricks and treats.” Some new characters also make appearances, including several from the Disney classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The iconic evening show is also updated. “Halloween Screams,” a display projected into the night sky, features scenes of classic Disney villains set to a Halloween soundtrack.

2. Updated rides

Disneyland redecorates several of its attractions for Halloween, including the iconic Haunted Mansion, which transforms into the Haunted Mansion Holiday. The ride, which takes guests past rooms full of ghost projections, features a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed storyline update for Halloween.

The Guardians of the Galaxy ride, which was formerly the Tower of Terror, is also adapted for Halloween. Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark takes a spooky twist when the lights go off and a monster is unleashed.

Disney California Adventure also modifies some attractions for Halloween. Radiator Springs, a park area based on the Pixar movie “Cars,” is renamed “Radiator Screams,” with several rides taking haunting twists.

3. Spooky treats

Disneyland is known for its food scene, and Halloween comes with several new menu items throughout the park. The Halloween season at the park has everything from pumpkin cake pops to spicy corn dogs.

Whether you’re a Disney aficionado or a newcomer to the parks, here’s hoping you have a hauntingly fun time this month.