Monday, October 2, 2023 
Utah’s Logan Fano shares health update online

Fano was injured during Utah’s game against Oregon State on Friday night

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) celebrate a defensive stand against UCLA in 2023.

Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) and Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano (0) celebrate a defensive stand against UCLA in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah defensive end Logan Fano took to social media on Monday to share some bad news.

Fano, who came to the Utes from BYU via the transfer portal, announced that he tore his ACL during Friday’s loss to Oregon State.

“How many people can say they got a sack and tore their ACL at the same time?!” he said on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

Fano, whose brother, Spencer, also plays for the team, added that he’s feeling positive heading into the rehab process.

“I know I’m finally where I’m supposed to be here in Salt Lake and I’m excited to attack this rehab process again. I can’t wait to get right and play in front of the best fans in the WORLD again,” he said on X.

As Fano noted, he went down Friday with his leg injury after sacking Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles. He was helped off the field early in the second quarter and never returned to the game, which Utah went on to lose 21-7.

Fano also injured his ACL last year while still at BYU, which explains why he never actually played in a game for the Cougars, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Fano’s ACL tear is one of several injuries currently affecting the Utes, as Deseret’s Joe Coles has reported. If the team is lucky, it’ll get some players back before Utah’s next game on Oct. 14, including potentially quarterback Cam Rising, who was injured at the end of last season.

