Monday, October 2, 2023 | 
Utah football gets commitment from 3-star American Fork safety Davis Andrews

The Utes now have commitments from four of the state of Utah’s top 6 prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247 Sports

By Brandon Judd
American Fork’s Davis Andrews reaches up for a long pass and touchdown ahead of West’s Lava Vailahi as the two teams play in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. AF won 45-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The University of Utah continues to reel in the state of Utah’s top talent in the 2024 college football recruiting class.

The latest commit came from American Fork safety Davis Andrews, who announced his commitment to the Utes during a YouTube live stream.

Andrews had a final four schools that included Utah, BYU, Notre Dame and UCLA.

The consensus three-star prospect is rated the 69th overall safety in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 6 prospect in Utah, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

With the commitment from the 6-foot-2, 199-pound safety, the Utes now have commitments from four of the top six players in the 2024 class from the state of Utah, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

“This process has been kind of crazy. … The relationships I have made have been one of a kind,” Andrews said of the recruiting process during the 247 Sports live stream.

Andrews, who grew up a Utah fan, is a two-way player for the Cavemen and has 20 tackles and two interceptions to go along with 25 receptions for 502 yards and eight touchdowns this season, per the Deseret News prep database.

Andrews plans to serve a two-year church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to enrolling at Utah, meaning he’s expected to first line up for the Utes in the 2026 season.

“It’s just awesome. I’m just excited to be done and know where I’ll be playing,” Andrews said.

“They’re the best developing program in the nation I think, and that’s why I want to go there.”

The state’s other top six recruits who have committed to Utah all come from Corner Canyon and include offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia, quarterback Isaac Wilson and edge rusher Kash Dillon.

