What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest

Venues across Utah are announcing concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this fall and winter.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Delta Center
Below is a list of upcoming shows at the Delta Center:
- Dec. 3 — Adam Sandler.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- Jan. 14 — Playboi Carti.
- Feb. 21 — Bad Bunny.
- March 9 — Lany.
- April 4 — Tom Segura.
- April 5 — Tim McGraw.
- April 27 — Jo Koy.
- April 28 — Luis Miguel.
- May 17 — Kane Brown.
- May 18 — Melanie Martinez.
- June 29 — Kevin James.
- July 11 — Blink-182.
- July 16-17 — AJR.
- July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.
- Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.
- Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.
Eccles Theater
- Nov. 30 — Jenny Oaks Baker.
- Dec. 1 — “Wheel of Fortune” Live!
- Dec. 2 — Christmas with Marie.
- Dec. 8-9 — Mat and Savanna Shaw.
- Dec. 14-16 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- Jan. 26-27 — Bluey’s Big Play.
- Feb. 1 — Black Violin.
- Feb. 3 — Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.
- Feb. 17 — Mark Normand.
- Feb. 24 — Grace Potter.
- March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”
- March 16 — Bored Teachers.
- March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.
- March 30 — Disney Princess.
- April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.
- April 20 — Blippi.
- April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.
- May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
- May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.
- May 18 — Ira Glass.
- May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.
- May 31 — Sesame Street Live.
- June 1 — Leanne Morgan.
- June 21 — Hauser.
Visit this Deseret News article for information regarding Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-24 season.
Maverik Center
- Nov. 30 — For King & Country.
- Dec. 7 — Chris Isaak.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- Jan. 25 — Parker McCollum.
- Feb. 24 — TobyMac.
- March 6 — Jeff Dunham.
- March 15 — Journey.
- April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.
- May 17 — Lauren Daigle.
- Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.
Sandy Amphitheater
The 2023 concert season for the Sandy Amphitheater has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates next year with The Piano Guys, who will perform four shows from Sept. 5-7.
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
The 2023 concert season for Tuacahn Amphitheatre has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates set for next year.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.
- March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.
- March 21 — Colbie Caillat.
- March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.
- March 30 — Lee Brice.
- April 4-6 — Brian Regan.
Union Event Center
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- Feb. 2 — Kameron Marlowe.
- Feb. 9 — The Kills.
- Feb. 19 — Maddie Zahm.
- Feb. 20 — Silversun Pickups.
- Feb. 29 — Waterparks.
- March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.
- March 13 — Warren Zeiders.
- March 19 — The Kooks.
- April 3 — Mom Jeans.
- April 30 — Our Last Night.
- May 10 — Pinky Patel.
- May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.
USANA Amphitheatre
The 2023 concert season at USANA Amphitheatre has concluded.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:
- June 29 — New Kids on the Block.
- July 9 — Noah Kahan.
- July 11 — Hootie and the Blowfish.
- July 20 — Niall Horan.
- July 30 — 30 Seconds to Mars.
- Aug. 1 — Alanis Morissette.
- Aug. 20 — Tyler Childers.
- Aug. 31 — Hozier.
- Sept. 6 — Creed.
- Sept. 7 — Jason Aldean.
- Sept. 13 — Lainey Wilson.