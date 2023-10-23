Facebook Twitter
What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest

Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this fall and winter

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest
Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. TSO performs two shows in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21.

Venues across Utah are announcing concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this fall and winter.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Delta Center

Below is a list of upcoming shows at the Delta Center:

  • Dec. 3 — Adam Sandler.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • Jan. 14 — Playboi Carti.
  • Feb. 21 — Bad Bunny.
  • March 9 — Lany.
  • April 4 — Tom Segura.
  • April 5 — Tim McGraw.
  • April 27 — Jo Koy.
  • April 28 — Luis Miguel.
  • May 17 — Kane Brown.
  • May 18 — Melanie Martinez.
  • June 29 — Kevin James.
  • July 11 — Blink-182.
  • July 16-17 — AJR.
  • July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.
  • Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.
  • Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Eccles Theater

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • Feb. 3 — Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.
  • Feb. 17 — Mark Normand.
  • Feb. 24 — Grace Potter.
  • March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”
  • March 16 — Bored Teachers.
  • March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.
  • March 30 — Disney Princess.
  • April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.
  • April 20 — Blippi.
  • April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.
  • May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
  • May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.
  • May 18 — Ira Glass.
  • May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.
  • May 31 — Sesame Street Live.
  • June 1 — Leanne Morgan.
  • June 21 — Hauser.
Visit this Deseret News article for information regarding Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-24 season.

Maverik Center

  • Nov. 30 — For King & Country.
  • Dec. 7 — Chris Isaak.
Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • Jan. 25 — Parker McCollum.
  • Feb. 24 — TobyMac.
  • March 6 — Jeff Dunham.
  • March 15 — Journey.
  • April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.
  • May 17 — Lauren Daigle.
  • Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.
Sandy Amphitheater

The 2023 concert season for the Sandy Amphitheater has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates next year with The Piano Guys, who will perform four shows from Sept. 5-7.

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

The 2023 concert season for Tuacahn Amphitheatre has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates set for next year.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.
  • March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.
  • March 21 — Colbie Caillat.
  • March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.
  • March 30 — Lee Brice.
  • April 4-6 — Brian Regan.
Union Event Center

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • Feb. 2 — Kameron Marlowe.
  • Feb. 9 — The Kills.
  • Feb. 19 — Maddie Zahm.
  • Feb. 20 — Silversun Pickups.
  • Feb. 29 — Waterparks.
  • March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.
  • March 13 — Warren Zeiders.
  • March 19 — The Kooks.
  • April 3 — Mom Jeans.
  • April 30 — Our Last Night.
  • May 10 — Pinky Patel.
  • May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.

USANA Amphitheatre

The 2023 concert season at USANA Amphitheatre has concluded.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:

  • July 9 — Noah Kahan.
  • July 11 — Hootie and the Blowfish.
  • July 20 — Niall Horan.
  • July 30 — 30 Seconds to Mars.
  • Aug. 1 — Alanis Morissette.
  • Aug. 20 — Tyler Childers.
  • Aug. 31 — Hozier.
  • Sept. 6 — Creed.
  • Sept. 7 — Jason Aldean.
  • Sept. 13 — Lainey Wilson.
