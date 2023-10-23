What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest

Venues across Utah are announcing concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this fall and winter.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Below is a list of upcoming shows at the Delta Center:



Dec. 3 — Adam Sandler.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



Jan. 14 — Playboi Carti.

Feb. 21 — Bad Bunny.

March 9 — Lany.

April 4 — Tom Segura.

April 5 — Tim McGraw.

April 27 — Jo Koy.

April 28 — Luis Miguel.

May 17 — Kane Brown.

May 18 — Melanie Martinez.

June 29 — Kevin James.

July 11 — Blink-182.

July 16-17 — AJR.

July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.

Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.

Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Nov. 30 — Jenny Oaks Baker.

Dec. 1 — “Wheel of Fortune” Live!

Dec. 2 — Christmas with Marie.

Dec. 8-9 — Mat and Savanna Shaw.

Dec. 14-16 — A Kurt Bestor Christmas.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



Jan. 26-27 — Bluey’s Big Play.

Feb. 1 — Black Violin.

Feb. 3 — Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.

Feb. 17 — Mark Normand.

Feb. 24 — Grace Potter.

March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”

March 16 — Bored Teachers.

March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.

March 30 — Disney Princess.

April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.

April 20 — Blippi.

April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.

May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.

May 18 — Ira Glass.

May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.

May 31 — Sesame Street Live.

June 1 — Leanne Morgan.

June 21 — Hauser.

Nov. 30 — For King & Country.

Dec. 7 — Chris Isaak.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



Jan. 25 — Parker McCollum.

Feb. 24 — TobyMac.

March 6 — Jeff Dunham.

March 15 — Journey.

April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

May 17 — Lauren Daigle.

Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.

The 2023 concert season for the Sandy Amphitheater has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates next year with The Piano Guys, who will perform four shows from Sept. 5-7.

The 2023 concert season for Tuacahn Amphitheatre has concluded, but the venue already has a few scheduled dates set for next year.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.

March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.

March 21 — Colbie Caillat.

March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.

March 30 — Lee Brice.

April 4-6 — Brian Regan.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



Feb. 2 — Kameron Marlowe.

Feb. 9 — The Kills.

Feb. 19 — Maddie Zahm.

Feb. 20 — Silversun Pickups.

Feb. 29 — Waterparks.

March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.

March 13 — Warren Zeiders.

March 19 — The Kooks.

April 3 — Mom Jeans.

April 30 — Our Last Night.

May 10 — Pinky Patel.

May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.

The 2023 concert season at USANA Amphitheatre has concluded.

Shows scheduled for the following year, so far, include:



June 29 — New Kids on the Block.