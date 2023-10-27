Video: Watch beautiful drone footage in memory of Utah’s fall leaves

With the weather dropping to temperatures in the 20s and 30s, celebrate the beautiful fall season we’ve had by watching drone footage of Utah’s beautiful fiery red mountains. On Sept. 23, aerial photographer Eric Kerr posted a reel on Instagram of fall foliage in Utah, getting over 24,000 likes.

One commenter said, “Wow those reds are popping!!! Never thought about leaving CO for fall colors (besides going to the NE) but will have to look into UT.”

This week, Utah is expected to get its first big snowstorm, and snow has already dusted the Wasatch Mountains. The Deseret News reported that the Rocky Mountains could experience up to 12 inches of snow this weekend.

Salt Lake City isn’t expected to get any snow this weekend, but some resorts say the area is predicted to get up to a foot. With snow on its way, On The Snow reported on when Utah ski resorts will open:



Brian Head Resort, Nov. 10.

Brighton Resort, Nov. 10.

Deer Valley Resort, Nov. 10.

Park City, Nov. 17.

Snowbasin, Nov. 17.

Solitude, Mountain Resort, Nov. 17.

Alta Ski Area, Nov. 17.

Snowbird, Nov. 30.

Sundance, Dec. 2.

Powder Mountain, Dec. 8.

Correction: This article incorrectly stated that Alta will open on Nov. 18. It will open on Nov. 17.

