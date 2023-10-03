If you can’t beat them, join them.

After complaining about the Philadelphia Eagles’ highly successful and infamous “tush push” play, other NFL teams have started incorporating it into their offenses.

The New York Giants ran their rendition of the play Monday night but were unsuccessful. The team lost center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger to injuries during the play, according to ESPN.

And here's the #Eagles argument why the tush push should not be banned:



It's not automatic for all teams.pic.twitter.com/Sa9GijXSE7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

The play even made an appearance in Utah’s loss to Oregon State on Friday. The Beavers successfully ran the “tush push” in the first quarter and then successfully ran a fake “tush push” later in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles ran their own fake “tush push” during their Sept. 25 “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but were unsuccessful since quarterback Jalen Hurts fell during the play.

Related Making sense of this NFL rule is a heavy load

What is the ‘tush push’ or ‘brotherly shove’?

For those unaware of how the “tush push” — or what is now being rebranded as the “brotherly shove” — works, it involves Hurts lining up under center on short yardage downs.

As the offensive line pushes forward, two or three players line up behind a diving Hurts to push him forward over the line of scrimmage to get the first down or a touchdown.

Can’t believe I’m doing this but I’m going to be putting together a whole breakdown with clips showing why the Eagles are so good at the tush push and how they are levels ahead of every team when it comes to the play.



We’ve seen teams go 0/3 on the tush push this week. There’s… pic.twitter.com/Q3j9jWkQR8 — Sean (@SeanTalksEagles) October 3, 2023

The Eagles ran the play 41 times last season on their way to the Super Bowl and successfully converted 37 of those plays into first downs or touchdowns, according to The Associated Press.

The play has proved to be successful for the Eagles this season, as well, but not for the rest of the NFL, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr reported.

The Eagles have converted on 10 of the 11 times they’ve run it. Other teams have run the play 71 times but have only been successful 49 times.

Everyone: BAN THE TUSH PUSH! ITS UNSTOPPABLE AND UNFAIR! #Eagles: It’s called the Brotherly Shove.



Everyone: Fine, we’ll do it too and that’ll show the #NFL that they have to ban it because it’s cheating and works every time.#Eagles: Go Birds.



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/Mb26jLFn5f — Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) October 3, 2023

What is being said about the ‘tush push’?

The play has received mixed reviews. Recently retired defensive-end J.J. Watt voiced his support of the play on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and gave his take on why it’s successful for the Eagles.

“If they weren’t allowed to push from behind, the Eagles would still be just as successful at QB sneaks. Yes it helps, but the push isn’t the reason it’s successful. The (offensive line) and Jalen (Hurts) are,” he wrote.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman said his beef with the play comes from the NFL’s hypocrisy.

“My problem with the tush push is the (NFL) literally banned defensive players from pushing other players into the offensive formation on FG and PATs because it was a ‘Health and safety issue’ but now it’s OK because it benefits the offense?” he said on X.

Reporters asked Hurts last week if the NFL should ban the “tush push.”

“I have no thoughts on it,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “We’re the only people that are doing it as well as we are. There was a guy who wanted me hurt for it, too.”

Hurts could have been referencing football analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms who had said on Pro Football Talk that defenses should “go headhunting on the QB” and “try to kill the QB,” according to a video shared on X.

This is a bad look for Chris Simms on the Eagles 'Tush Push' play:



"If I was a Defensive Coach, I'd be going — go headhunting on the QB here — Go crazy, try to kill the QB."



After Mike Florio helps him, Simms says he didn't mean it like that.. then why even say "Kill the QB?"… https://t.co/PCH53oZRPK pic.twitter.com/JpVMAaVBTR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2023

Is the ‘tush push’ legal?

Last week, a reporter asked Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni if the team doubted the legality of the play.

“We knew the rules. Any time we put a play in that maybe not a lot of people run, and that there could be anything within the rules, we’ll always look into that. So, we knew the rules that that was completely legal, and it’s been a good play for us. Really good play for us because the guys make it go and make it work,” he said, per the Eagles website.

Sirianni is right.

The play is legal, meaning every team can run it. The NFL lifted its ban on pushing a ball carrier forward in 2005.

But just because a play looks easy doesn’t mean it actually is. Personnel — like the Eagles’ No. 1 ranked offensive line — is the key to whether the “tush push” will work for a team.