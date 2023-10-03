Beyonce is dropping a film of her iconic ‘Renaissance Tour’

Did you miss out on getting tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour this summer? Now you can watch the tour when the Renaissance World Tour movie premieres in theaters Dec. 1.

The will be released directly to movie theater chain AMC, averting studio involvement, and Beyonce is reportedly receiving 50% of ticket sales, according to The Associated Press.

She wrapped her massive 57-city tour Sunday, which at least 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has already brought it more than $500 million from the tour, Forbes reported.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the release for the movie reads.

The concert film will follow the musical artist’s experience and shows starting in Stockholm, Sweden, and ending in Kansas City. She teased the movie just before her last show on Sunday on her Instagram with “A mysterious 14-hour countdown reminder” that was posted on her Instagram story, per TODAY.

You can purchase tickets that start at $22 per seat at amctheatres.com, fandango.com, as well as from Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex, per TODAY.

Will AMC be releasing more concert movies?

Beyonce’s tour movie will be the second epic tour film released in 2023, with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie coming out Oct. 13. Swift also self-produced the movie, avoiding going through the studios and releasing her movie directly to theaters, Deseret News reported.

Whether it will continue following this model isn’t clear yet, but sales for Swift’s movie release have already proved profitable, according to CNBC.

“This is another savvy move by creators and exhibitors that bolsters the bottom line for movie theaters at year’s end while uncovering more unexplored potential from specialty event releases,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com told CNBC.