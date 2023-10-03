In honor of National Cinnamon Roll Day, Cinnabon is offering free cinnamon rolls all week

National Cinnamon Roll Day is Wednesday and Cinnabon is celebrating with free cinnamon rolls.

In honor of National Cinnamon Roll Day, Cinnabon will celebrate by offering customers a buy one, get one free deal on cinnamon rolls and other Cinnabon treats from Oct. 2-8, per Cinnabon.

While the deal runs, fans can select from an assortment of Cinnabon baked goods, including the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon (miniature rolls), BonBites (bite-sized rolls) or Center of the Roll (gooey center of traditional rolls), per a Cinnabon statement shared with the Deseret News.

To take advantage of the Cinnabon deal, customers are required to be Cinnabon rewards members. Enrolling in the program is free and can be easily done through the bakery chain’s free app. Once enrolled, the offer will automatically appear on users’ accounts.

“National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet,” Michael Pittman, vice president of marketing at Cinnabon, said in a statement. “National Cinnamon Roll Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and enjoy a roll with Cinnabon.”

In addition to Cinnabon’s buy one, get one free celebrations, the bakery chain will partner will Carvel to further honor National Cinnamon Roll Day. On Wednesday, Carvel customers can enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on soft serve, including Carvel’s original soft serve featuring swirls of sweet Cinnabon flavors.

Cinnabon’s new secret menu

For the first time, Cinnabon is revealing its new secret menu, which features new topping combinations. The new menu officially drops on Wednesday, and customers can select from new toppings to customize their baked treat.

Four treats from Cinnabon’s new secret menu. Cinnabon

The new Cinnabon toppings include:



TurtleBon: A topping of caramel, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and pecans.

When is National Cinnamon Roll Day?

National Cinnamon Roll Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 4.

