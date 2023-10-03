Video: Watch as a man aids in heated discussion between 2 cats

Posted on Oct. 1 with nearly 500,000 views, this X post is captioned, “Send this man to negotiate between Russia n Ukraine #cats.” The video starts with two cats approaching each other in what seems like the start of a fight. They start aggressively meowing, and the man gets between them, trying to help verbally work things out.
But the cats don’t listen, however, and one starts to lurch forward like it’s going to attack the other cat. The man takes the aggressor’s paw, and pulls it away slowly. He eventually picks the aggressor up and carries the cat to the other side of the street. Crisis averted. It seems like some cats just can’t get along.
Send this man to negotiate between Russia n Ukraine #cats pic.twitter.com/3Ml2UrS7xQ— Jubil John (@JUBILJOHN) October 1, 2023
Here are some reasons cats fight, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
- Under-socialization: If a cat was raised alone, it most likely missed out on some crucial cat fellowshipping skills. Sometimes continued exposure to another cat will help your original kitty come to terms with having to share its space.
- Dislike of routine and environment: Cats always prefer consistency over change.
- Territorial tendencies: If an unwelcome visitor intrudes on a cat’s well-established territory, problems can quickly arise between the two. The ASPCA described cats as a “territorial species,” and said while some choose to overlap territories, others prefer their space, keeping quite a distance from other cats.
- Negative attribution: If July 4 rolls around at the same time you introduce another cat to your home, and if that night was particularly frightening for him, there is a chance he will attribute that negative experience to the new cat.