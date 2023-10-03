Video: Watch as a man aids in heated discussion between 2 cats

Posted on Oct. 1 with nearly 500,000 views, this X post is captioned, “Send this man to negotiate between Russia n Ukraine #cats.” The video starts with two cats approaching each other in what seems like the start of a fight. They start aggressively meowing, and the man gets between them, trying to help verbally work things out.

But the cats don’t listen, however, and one starts to lurch forward like it’s going to attack the other cat. The man takes the aggressor’s paw, and pulls it away slowly. He eventually picks the aggressor up and carries the cat to the other side of the street. Crisis averted. It seems like some cats just can’t get along.

Send this man to negotiate between Russia n Ukraine #cats pic.twitter.com/3Ml2UrS7xQ — Jubil John (@JUBILJOHN) October 1, 2023

Here are some reasons cats fight, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

