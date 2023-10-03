Debate underway in the House over Speaker McCarthy losing his gavel

This story will be updated.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is under threat after Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to oust him on Monday, with a vote on the motion expected Tuesday.

McCarthy’s last defense was a vote to kill the resolution, but Democrats blocked that measure Tuesday, along with 11 Republicans, in a 208-218 vote.

Should this motion to oust the speaker pass, it will be the first time in history a speaker has been brought down by a motion to vacate. It will also force House Republicans to answer the biggest question: If not McCarthy, then who?

After filing the resolution, Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters that he plans to build up Republican support against McCarthy by next week. By then, McCarthy might either lose his speakership or become “the speaker of the House working at the pleasure of the Democrats.”

Asked if he was confident whether he would remain Speaker of the House by the end of the day, McCarthy told reporters he was.

McCarthy, R-Calif., hasn’t backed down from Gaetz’s attacks. He said that he would bring up Gaetz’s motion to vacate on Tuesday.

McCarthy said Gaetz planned to target his speakership for a long time and “he would have done it if we were in shutdown or not,” adding that Gaetz's attacks are personal.

Gaetz previously accused McCarthy of filing an ethics complaint against him.

To keep his role as speaker, McCarthy can only spare five Republican votes. He told reporters he doesn’t need Democrats to help him. At least six Republicans reportedly plan to oust him, while 10 are open to considering it, putting McCarthy in a tight spot.

Punchbowl News reported that the speaker made a late night call to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a last-ditch effort to save his gavel.

When asked about the call, McCarthy told reporters that he talks to Jeffries, D-N.Y., about “a lot of things” on a weekly basis, which recently included a conversation about Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and the fire alarm he set off on Capitol Hill an hour before the House was set to vote on a stop-gap bill to fund the government until mid-October.

“I’ve always said I’m going to treat Hakeem the way I wanted to be treated. I think you’ve seen that everything doesn’t have to be political,” McCarthy said.

He said he stood by his decision to work with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown and, “At the end of the day, if I have to lose my job over it, so be it.”

If McCarthy does need votes, Democrats haven’t shown a willingness to rescue McCarthy.

“We encourage our Republican colleagues who claim to be more traditional to break from the extremists. End the chaos, end the dysfunction, (and) end the extremism,” Jeffries told reporters on Tuesday morning after giving his remarks on the floor. “We are ready, willing and able to work together with our Republican colleagues but it is on them to join us to move the Congress and the country forward.”

After many meetings Tuesday morning, where Democrats voiced distrust for the speaker, House Democrats came to a consensus to not save McCarthy. Even the centrist Democrats in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus agreed to follow Jeffries in voting to oust McCarthy.

The White House has stayed out of the conversation about McCarthy’s future as leader in the House.

“We do not get involved when it comes to leadership conversations,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Monday. “That is something for House Democrats, House Republicans — in this particular instance — to figure out.”

As the Deseret News previously reported, hardline Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., aren’t too happy to lend a hand and “give up votes for free.” Earlier, some lawmakers contemplated voting “present,” instead of “yes” or “no,” to avoid actively helping McCarthy. This would have benefitted the speaker by lowering the threshold of votes he would need to keep his job.