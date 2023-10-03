Public events will be held this week to celebrate the life of Dianne Feinstein

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein died of natural causes Thursday night at 90 years old. Preparations are now underway for her funeral and other acknowledgements of her long career in public service.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT on the steps of the San Francisco City Hall, and her funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. PDT will be open to the public at the same location. Following the public service, there will be a family-only ceremony for her burial, per CNN.

The public portion of the funeral will be livestreamed, and local news affiliates will provide live coverage of both the public viewing on Wednesday and the funeral service the following day. The funeral service was originally scheduled to take place at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, per NBC.

In order for lawmakers to attend her funeral, the Senate will adjourn early this week. Confirmed to attend are California Sen. Alex Padilla and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Roll Call.

Feinstein’s longtime friend Rep. Nancy Pelosi accompanied her body on a U.S. military plane on Saturday from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco, per Politico.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement on Friday after news of her death broke:

Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like.



She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for.



There is simply nobody who possessed the strength, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by her passing, and we will mourn with her family in this difficult time.

On Friday, the White House issued a proclamation celebrating Feinstein’s life.

“Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American and a true trailblazer. In San Francisco, she showed enormous poise and courage in the wake of tragedy, and became a powerful voice for American values. In the United States Senate, she turned passion into purpose, and led the fight to ban assault weapons, also making her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties,” the statement said.