An air fryer sold on Amazon was just recalled for being a fire hazard

Secura is recalling more than 6,000 air fryers, many of which were sold on Amazon, due to the product potentially being a fire and burn hazard.

An overheating wire connection could cause the air fryer to catch fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What air fryers were recalled?

Secura says the problem affects two air fryer models. It’s recalling products with the following model numbers and date codes:



Model number: TXG-DS16 (SAF-53) and date code: 1903.

Model number: TXG-DS16 (SAF-53) and date code: 1904.

Model number: SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) and date code: 1901.

The model number and date code can be found at the bottom of the air fryer on the manufacturer’s label.

Where were the air fryers sold?

The air fryers were sold on Amazon and on Secura’s website. They were sold primarily in the U.S. but were also sold in Canada.

The company is recalling 680 air fryers sold in Canada and 6,400 in the U.S.

Has anyone been injured by recalled air fryers?

No injuries or property damage have been reported, but Secura is aware of nine incidents in which the air fryer started burning, smoking or catching fire, according to the CPSC.

What to do with your recalled air fryer

Owners of a recalled air fryer can contact Secura for a replacement or a $45 Amazon gift card. The gift card remedy total is noticeably less than the product’s retail price. The products were sold for $48 to $90.

Consumers who opt for a replacement item can have their choice of any item on Secura’s website, the company said.

But the replacement product won’t be shipped until six to eight weeks after air fryer owners contact the company, according to the recall announcement on the company’s website.

To qualify for the refund or replacement, owners of the air fryer must provide a photo of the power cord cut off from the air fryer as well as their contact information.

Have other air fryers been recalled recently?

In February, about two million Cosori air fryers sold in the U.S. and nearly 300,000 sold internationally were recalled for the same issue.

Cosori received “205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage,” according to the CPSC.

