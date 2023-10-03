Adidas has entered the realm of NIL and college football with these Pac-12 stars

Adidas has officially made its first foray into the realm of name, image and likeness (NIL) and college football.

The shoe and apparel giant announced Tuesday that it has signed two University of Washington standouts to NIL deals — quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and wide receiver Rome Odunze.

“I couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with the adidas family, I’ve been in the three stripes my entire college career and their support has meant a lot to me. I’m excited about this unique opportunity to help further the brand and I’m appreciative of their investment in my university, my teammates, and myself,” Penix Jr. said in a statement. “Adidas has shown that they’re committed to student-athletes across the country and I’m thankful to be a part of their commitment.”

Said Odunze: “It’s an honor to be joining the adidas family as one of the brand’s first football NIL athletes. Adidas is committed to empowering me to shape my brand and my future, and I’m looking forward to inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

Neither Penix Jr nor Odunze are the first University of Washington athletes to sign NIL deals with Adidas.

Kinsey Fielder (softball) was the first Husky to sign, in 2022. Adidas’ partnership with the University of Washington, meanwhile, dates back to 2019.

“Michael and Rome are two of the most promising young athletes in the country right now, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our impressive roster,” said Rupert Campbell, president of adidas North America. “The U.S. has the most exciting collegiate fan and student-athlete base in the world, and we’re proud to be doubling down in sports here —including our investment in NIL and university partners to assert our position as the leading sports brand in the college sports space.”

Penix Jr. and Rome have combined the lead Washington to a 5-0 record to start the season, and with a top 10 (No. 7) record in the AP Poll.

The Huskies have the best offense in all of college football, ranking No. 1 in total offense, averaging 569.4 yards and nearly nine touchdowns per game.

Penix Jr. is a prime contender for the Heisman Trophy, second only to reigning Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

