UCF is getting a new $90 million tower for FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of the UCF Knights, is going to get a new addition. An expensive one.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of County Commission voted unanimously to approve a $90 million tower addition for the stadium, to be paid for by excess revenues from the Tourist Development Tax over 10 years.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the county commissioners unanimously approve Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funding to construct a new football stadium tower at UCF.



The approval is for $90M to be paid over nine years ($10M per year) beginning in 2025, though the funding… pic.twitter.com/xZszz2wwuY — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) October 3, 2023

“This is my home, and I feel good about the decisions made that will translate to investments in our community,” Mayor Jerry L. Demings said in a statement. “It’s an affirmation that this Board of County Commission also believes in our community.”

Completed in 2007, FBC Mortgage Stadium provided an on-campus stadium for the Knights, who previously played 28 seasons off-campus at the Florida Citrus Bowl, now known as Camping World Stadium.

With capacity of 45,301, FBC Mortgage Stadium cost $73.9 million to construct — when adjusted for inflation.

Other renovations to the stadium since it opened include:

