BYU will ‘reseat’ LaVell Edwards Stadium for season ticket holders in north and south end zones following 2023 season

A sellout crowd of 63,834 watched BYU defeat Cincinnati 35-27 at LaVell Edwards Stadium last Friday night, the Cougars’ largest home crowd since they downed rival Utah 26-23 in overtime in 2009.

Heavy interest in the Big 12 home opener for the Cougars was another sign that there is more demand for tickets to BYU football games than ever before.

On Tuesday, BYU Athletics announced plans for the “reseating” of the north and south end zones of the stadium following the 2023 season. No, the school isn’t adding chair seats in those areas.

Rather, current season ticket holders could possibly be moved to different seats than they have, or have had, as early as next season. The new process was announced to football ticket holders Tuesday afternoon.

Sideline seats will continue to be reseated every year.

For at least one longtime BYU fan and season ticket holder, Justin Christensen of South Jordan, the announcement was met with happiness and satisfaction.

“I’ve waited for this day for many years; been donating money in hopes it will benefit (me) some day,” Christensen wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I hope I at least don’t lose my seats next year. (Praying) that I can move closer. Big boy football requires an upgrade to lifelong policies. Some will like, others will hate.”

The process will begin in early 2024, with current season ticket holders automatically receiving assigned time slots based on their Cougar Club membership level and priority points they have attained. Those who aren’t season ticket holders need to fill out a ticket interest form in order to receive a time slot to secure their chance to purchase tickets.

Patrons are asked to log onto their BYU Tickets account to learn how many priority points they have.

According to the announcement published on BYUCougars.com, end zone seats will be renewable moving forward, “consistent with what has been done historically and in the Marriott Center.”

The BYU Ticket Office is open during business hours to answer questions in person or via telephone.

Will ticket prices increase?

“We understand that there have been a number of changes related to ticketing over the past year and appreciate the incredible loyalty of Cougar Nation,” reads the official announcement. “With that in mind, we anticipate modest ticket price increases for select sections this year. There will be no price changes for the 2024 end zone season tickets.”

What is the timeline for this process?

A rough timeline for the process is as follows:



January — Facility donor renewals.

February — Seat selection begins for Cougar Club members.

Spring — Seat selection begins for general public.

Late spring — Seat selection process ends.

Athletic director Tom Holmoe asks for patience

Last April, the Deseret News reported that many longtime BYU football fans were angered over being displaced from previous seats as the school transitioned into the Big 12. Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe addressed the changes in a letter to season ticket holders.

“With our ticket base expanding, we knew there would be some growing pains,” Holmoe wrote. “… We ask for patience and understanding through this process. The fact is that the demand is outpacing the supply for season tickets available.

“While we understand the frustration from some about what it means for them, overall, this is a very good thing and very good sign of the health of our program among fans, alumni, donors and corporate sponsors. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Capacity at LES was 64,045 until 2009, when more chair seats were installed on the sidelines and seating dropped to 63,470, which is where it currently sits.