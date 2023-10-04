These are the top 10 most famous musicians of all time, according to MIT

The most memorable musician for you might be the first one you saw in concert, or the one you listen to over and over again in the car.

But who are the most memorable musicians of all time?

Pantheon, a project created by MIT’s Media Lab, ranks the most memorable people of all time based on data collected on the biographies of historical figures from Wikidata. People are ranked based on their Historical Popularity Index score.

The index “aggregates information on a biography’s online popularity” by looking at the number of Wikipedia language editions of the biography and the page views received by a biography across different languages.

Using this metric, Pantheon ranks the most memorable people of all time, which can be sorted by occupation, gender and more.

When looking at just musicians, the list of most memorable people includes a wide range of figures from Franz List to Michael Jackson.

Below are the top 10 most famous musicians of all time, according to MIT’s Pantheon:

