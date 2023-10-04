Facebook Twitter
It’s Fat Bear Week. Here’s how to vote for your favorite enormous Ursus

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
A brown bear walks to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska on July 4, 2013. Fat Bear Week began Wednesday.

Mark Thiessen, Associated Press

It’s that time of the year when the internet votes on its favorite enormous Ursus: Welcome to Fat Bear Week 2023!

It’s time to make your bracket and vote for your choice to win the honor of this year’s champion chunky bear.

What is Fat Bear Week?

Fat Bear Week is an annual contest between the biggest bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska.

The single elimination tournament features 12 bears who go head-to-head in an internet popularity contest to be crowned the champion.

People vote on the brown bear they “believe best exemplifies fatness,” according to Explore.org, who hosts the competition alongside Katmai National Park.

“As Brooks River’s world-famous bears make their final preparations for winter hibernation, the Katmai Conservancy, explore.org, and rangers at Katmai National Park and Preserve celebrate their success,” a press release from Katmai Conservancy and Explore.org reads.

How to vote during Fat Bear Week

Voting for the first round of Fat Bear Week starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. MDT.

To vote for your favorite, go to fatbearweek.org.

Next, for each open poll, click the photo of the bear you prefer. You will need to enter your email and click “I am not a robot” to have your vote counted.

Voting for the champion between the final two bears will start on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Last year’s champion

Last year, Bear 747 won the Fat Bear title for the second time. Weighing in at 1,400 pounds, 747 is likely one of the fattest brown bears in the world, the Deseret News reported.

Will the reigning champ be able to defend his title? Though 747 is a clear fan-favorite, he has some tough competition this year.

Meet this year’s competitors

This year, 12 chunky bears face off to became the internet’s favorite.

See the photos below for before (taken in the summer of this year) and after (taken in September of this year) pictures:

128 Grazer

N. Boak  and  NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

32 Chunk

K. Moore  and  NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

747

NPS Photo/F. Jimenez  and  C. Cravatta

435 Holly

NPS Photo/T. Carmack  and  K. Moore

402

N. Boak  and  K. Moore

480 Otis

N. Boak  and  M. Whalen

151 Walker

N. Boak  and  NPS Photo/K. Moore

164 Bucky Dent

NPS Photo/T. Carmack  and  K. Moore

284 Electra

NPS Photo/T. Carmack  and  NPS Photo/K. Moore

428

NPS Photo/F. Jimenez  and  NPS Photo/F. Jimenez

901

N. Boak.  and  NPS Photo/K. Moore

806 Jr.

NPS Photo/T. Carmack  and  NPS Photo/F. Jimenez