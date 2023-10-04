Travis Kelce wears a BYU jersey during latest ‘New Heights’ episode

While the rest of the world — seemingly — is talking about the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has given BYU fans something else to chat about around the virtual water cooler.

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast that premiered Wednesday morning, Kelce wore a BYU jersey with the number 87.

The podcast features Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, sharing their insights of the NFL world, so it was a bit of a different look for Travis Kelce to sport a college jersey.

One of Kelce’s teammates, tight end Matt Bushman, is a former BYU standout. So, too, is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Prior to Super Bowl 57 last February in Phoenix, when the Kelce brothers faced each other in a 38-35 Chiefs victory, Travis Kelce talked about Bushman and his development.

“It’s been cool to see his growth. He was definitely making some plays in training camp and in the preseason before he got banged up, and it’s good to have him back in the building,” Kelce said of Bushman, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I’m sure he’s flying high right now being in the Super Bowl in his home state.”

Kelce also made a reference to Bushman during a “New Heights” episode last month, when the brothers recapped the first week of the NFL season. Travis Kelce missed Week 1 with an injury, giving Bushman the chance to play his first regular-season snaps for Kansas City.

“On top of that, we had Matt Bushman come up from the practice squad and fill in for the third tight end role,” Travis Kelce said in a clip that BYU football shared on social media.

“That is a tight end name if I’ve ever heard one,” Jason Kelce responded.

“Matty Bushman?” Travis Kelce replied. “Stormin’ Mormon baby. BYU product right there. Shout-out to the Cougs.”

The Kelce brothers played together at Cincinnati.

Last week, BYU beat Cincinnati 35-27 in the Cougars’ Big 12 home opener.

Travis Kelce made a vague reference to the jersey more than an hour into the podcast, when the brothers were talking about another Cincinnati alum, Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle, scoring last week.

“I feel like a jabroni in this jersey. Get this (expletive) thing off me,” Kelce said.