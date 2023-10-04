Happy National Taco Day! Here is where to get the best deals on tacos

Happy National Taco Day! Several restaurants are celebrating the holiday with free — or really cheap — tacos and other deals. Here are some deals to look out for.

National Taco Day deals

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

To celebrate National Taco Day, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will give away free taco trios to 15 customers for a year. To enter, leave a comment with who you plan to celebrate the holiday with on Bubbakoo’s Instagram post between Oct. 2-8. Bubbakoo’s will announce the winners on Oct. 11.

California Tortilla

California Tortilla is offering customers a free taco coupon with any in-store purchase. Customers can redeem their free taco coupon between Oct. 5-11 while supplies last.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On National Taco Day, customers can receive a free Chevys Taco Plate when they purchase an entree of equal or greater value, per USA Today. The Chevys Taco Plate comes with two carnitas or chicken tacos served with rice and beans.

Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all tacos just for National Taco Day, reports Today. Receive the deal at all locations through the Chronic Tacos app.

Chuy’s

Show up to Chuy’s dressed up as a taco and you’ll eat for free, the restaurant announced on Instagram. Customers can also add a ground beef taco to any entree for $1 (even if you are not dressed as a taco).

Del Taco

Del Taco is celebrating National Taco Day all month with “Tacoberfest.” Starting Oct. 2, customers can buy the Tacoberfest Bundle — which includes five snack tacos — for $3. To receive the deal, customers must order through the restaurant’s app or website.

El Pollo Loco

Buy two tacos and get a third for free at El Pollo Loco on National Taco Day. The deal is only available to customers through the restaurant’s app or website, reports Today.

El Pollo Loco is also offering customers a deal with online gift card purchases. Between Oct. 2-4, customers will receive a free Tacos al Carbon Fire-grilled Combo with a $30 eGift card purchase.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Rewards members will receive two free Baja tacos with any purchase of $5 or more, the restaurant announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jack in the Box

Order two Jack in the Box Monster tacos for $0.99 through the Jack App on National Taco Day, according to the restaurant’s website. Monster Tacos are “monster-sized tacos” packed with taco sauce, lettuce and American cheese.

Moe’s

Moe’s Southwest Grill partnered with Eggo to create a limited-edition Eggo Taco. On National Taco Day, Moe’s will give customers a free Eggo Taco with any purchase. The exclusive menu item is “a delicious fried Eggo waffle shaped into a taco with adobo chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch,” per the restaurant’s website.

On the Border

Customers can order a classic taco for $2 and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4 from On the Border only on National Taco Day, per the restaurant’s website.

Rubio’s

Rubio’s is offering customers a free a la carte taco with any purchase on Oct. 4. To use the deal, scan the online coupon at checkout or use the discount code “TACO” on the Rubio’s app or website.

Taco Bell

In honor of National Taco Day, Taco Bell is reviving its fan-favorite taco subscription. Customers can buy the Taco Lover’s Pass on just Oct. 3 and 4 for $10, per the Taco Bell website.

Those with the Taco Lover’s Pass are eligible to receive a taco every day for 30 days. The tacos available through the pass include: Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, Crunchy Taco and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

Taco Bueno’s

Receive unlimited buy one, get one free party tacos from Taco Bueno’s on National Taco Day, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is offering rewards members a free Taco Bravo with any purchase on Oct. 4, reports Today.