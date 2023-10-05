Some people have favorite albums — Swifties have favorite “eras.” And in the United States, some eras are more popular than others.

A new study from Shane Co. analyzed Google Trends Search data going back to 2006 to the present to find out which Taylor Swift era out of her 10 albums has been searched the most in each state.

Swift’s third album, “Speak Now,” was the most popular, with 14 U.S. states. On the other hand, her most recent album, “Midnights,” was the least popular, with zero states.

Meanwhile, her first album — “Taylor Swift” — and her ninth album — ”Evermore” — only had one state choose them as their favorites.

Utah was the only state to have “Evermore” as its favorite. And the only state to have “Taylor Swift” as its favorite was North Dakota.

Here are the most popular Taylor Swift eras in each state:

United States map showing the most popular Taylor Swift Era in each state. Shane Co.