It might be time to order your Thanksgiving turkey now

You might want to start thinking about Thanksgiving.

Planning ahead for Thanksgiving can help you make a more affordable meal and get the bird you need to feed the whole family.

So, in that spirit, here’s a guide to when to order your turkey and how to save money when Thanksgiving rolls around.

When is Thanksgiving 2023?

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth November each year. That means Thanksgiving is on Nov. 23.

When’s the best time to order a Thanksgiving turkey?

The best time to order your Thanksgiving turkey is two to four weeks before the holiday, according to Today. This is especially true if you are cooking for a big crowd and need plenty of turkey to go around.

Since Thanksgiving is on Nov. 23, a good time to order a Thanksgiving turkey is around the last week of October through the first couple weeks of November.

Whether you are looking for raw turkey or an already cooked Thanksgiving spread, ordering in advance can spare you the rush of looking for a turkey in the grocery store when there are slim pickings and not a lot of time.

How long does it take to defrost a turkey?

If you order your turkey ahead of time, you could be getting a frozen turkey or it’s possible you might need to freeze your turkey ahead of the big day. Unlike a package of ground beef or chicken breads, a whole turkey takes a long time to thaw.

The best way to thaw your turkey is to place it in the refrigerator and allow for one day per 4-5 pounds, according to USDA. So if your turkey weighs 20 pounds, then you can expect it to take 4 days to thaw ahead of time.

Thanksgiving turkey cooking tips

After your turkey is thawed and you want to make a perfectly moist dish, you’ll need to take some extra care to do so.



Brine your turkey. It takes some extra time, but budgeting for that time will give you a more flavorful dish and will help make the turkey more moist. Use an herb butter all over the bird — under and over the skin. Covering the turkey in an herb butter and cooking covered for most of the time, uncovering at the end will result in moist meat and crisp skin If you make sure to baste your turkey and not overcook it, you’ll better the chances of tender meat. Use a thermometer. You don’t want dry turkey, so the best way to achieve that is a slower roast (i.e., high temperature to start, lower temperature for most of the cooking time) and then, to use a thermometer to test for doneness.

5 tips to make Thanksgiving more affordable

Thanksgiving can be an expensive meal, since there are plenty of sides and desserts along with a big bird.

When families are feeling their wallets being pinched, Thanksgiving is another opportunity to save some extra cash while also having a good meal.

Here are some tips to make Thanksgiving more affordable.

1. Serve lots of (mashed) potatoes.

Mashed potatoes are a fan favorite. And they just happen to be a relatively inexpensive dish, since they are composed of potatoes, some dairy and some seasonings. You have a couple options here. You could make a lot of mashed potatoes and use the leftovers for potato pancakes or fried potatoes.

You could also make a couple different potato dishes as your side dishes: roasted potatoes are an affordable side dish that has a different taste than mashed potatoes.

2. Limit side dishes.

Speaking of mashed potatoes and side dishes, limiting the number of side dishes you cook could help you save big on Thanksgiving. You don’t need to give up all side dishes: you could pick your favorites. Say your family loves mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, cornbread, glazed carrots and rolls, but you also like green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, salad and other sides, you limit what you make to your favorites plus one or two other side dishes you typically use.

Limiting side dishes can also give you more time to make the side dishes you do make more special. You can roast garlic for mashed potatoes and you can use your old family recipe for rolls instead of buying store bought rolls. You’ll save a little money and have some great sides.

3. Use frozen vegetables.

With the exception of crudités and salad, most Thanksgiving vegetables tend to be cooked in some form, so you can use frozen vegetables without it being noticed. Frozen vegetables are sometimes cheaper than fresh vegetables, so compare the prices if you’re making dishes like creamed corn or green bean casserole.

4. Stick to one or two pies.

Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, chocolate cream pie are all examples of yummy desserts people enjoy eating around the holidays. While it can be tempting to want to make all the pies and cakes for desserts, pick one or two for your Thanksgiving dinner.

5. Make Thanksgiving a potluck.

Making Thanksgiving a potluck can save you time and money, and give everyone an opportunity to contribute a dish they love. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, consider taking on the task of making a turkey and some sides, and ask your guests if they can contribute a side, dessert or drink to share. By the end, your table will be full, you can channel the spirit of the holiday, everyone will be full and you can send your guests home with leftovers.

