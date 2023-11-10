Facebook Twitter
High school football: Skyridge topples top seed American Fork for convincing 6A semifinal win

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Skyridge’s Trent Call makes a touchdown catch against American Fork in their 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A lot of noise surrounded defending state champ Skyridge this week leading into the 5A semifinals after it played an ineligible player the previous two rounds, resulting in a two-game suspension for its head coach.

It could’ve been a distraction heading into a rematch with region foe American Fork, but quarterback Jackson Stevens played a big role in making sure it wasn’t at all.

The senior tossed five touchdowns, moving into the top 10 in state history in both single-season passing yards and touchdown passes, as Skyridge avenged an earlier loss to top-seed American Fork in an impressive 34-21 victory at the University of Utah.

Stevens was Davis High’s QB last season and wasn’t a part of Skyridge’s first-ever state title a year ago, so he was predictably amped walking into the big stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It translated to an outstanding performance as he completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’ve never been here before. As soon as I walked in here, man felt great. Here on the biggest stage, it’s what you work for, it’s what you dream of as a little kid. I’ve come up short the last couple years, but to be here this year makes me proud,” said Stevens, who said the entire team played with a chip on its shoulder knowing its coach was suspended.

Patrick Gleaves, Skyridge’s defensive coordinator who served as head coach on Friday, said he was extremely proud of how his players drowned out the outside noise.

“It’s just a tribute to the culture that we have here and to the attitude that we have to be team-oriented, to be family-oriented and to come out here and play together and for each other,” said Gleaves.

Skyridge’s Jack Burke stiff-arms American Fork’s James Barney as they play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge’s Carter Sheffield breaks into the open field against American Fork in their 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge’s Trent Call makes a touchdown catch against American Fork in their 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge’s Jackson Stevens makes a catch for a long gain as an American Fork defender falls down int 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge’s Tavian Edwards successfully defends American Fork’s Jett Nelson in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork playin the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork playin the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Skyridge won 34-21.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Skyridge jumped out fast, building a 20-0 halftime lead and stretching it to 27-0 early in the third quarter. American Fork fought and made things interesting, cutting that deficit to 27-14 with 10:32 left in the game.

It didn’t take long for Skyridge to deliver the final dagger, however, and it was the result of continued aggressive play-calling.

As Stevens got ready to head back onto the field in what had the potential to be a nervy drive, Skyridge assistant coach Zane Smith — who was calling the plays in place of head coach Justin Hemm — told Stevens to take a deep shot on first down.

“When he tells you on the sideline we’re going to take a shot, my juices start flowing. Definitely got me and (Jack) Burke pretty excited. In a big game like this, only up two scores, it shows the confidence and faith he has in us and the trust,” said Stevens.

The quarterback connected with Burke on a 55-yard reception, and three plays later Skyridge went back in front 34-14 on a Burke two-yard TD reception, Stevens’ fifth TD pass of the game.

“We always want to try and be aggressive. That’s why we went for it on the two fourth downs in the first half, it’s why we did that there, try and be who we are and keep that momentum going and it really helped us,” said Gleaves.

Stevens has now thrown for 50 passing touchdowns this season, which ranks eighth in state history, while his 4,070 passing yards this season ranks ninth.

“His preparation going into the week and the things that he does day in and day out help him to be successful on game day,” said Gleaves. “The work that he does in the film and at practice and being a good leader just helps him to be successful.

“I just think he showed really today by being patient, taking the checkdowns that were there and taking some easy throws and then you know, he got his shots every once in a while, which is good for him.”

Skyridge and American Fork play in the 6A football state semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While Stevens’ 55-yard pass to Burke was realistically the final dagger for American Fork, the first once came just before halftime on a very costly turnover.

Skyridge led 14-0 with less than a minute left in the first half as Stevens tosssed TD passes to both Trent Call and La’akea Kalama — the latter with 45 seconds left in the half.

American Fork came out aggressive on its ensuing possession to try to get a quick score before halftime, but Skyridge’s Tavian Edwards intercepted the pass, returning it to the 13-yard line. Stevens connected with Kalama on another TD on the very next play for the 20-0 halftime lead.

American Fork led Skyridge 14-6 at the half in its 34-27 overtime win in Week 10 of the regular season, but a month later in the playoff rematch it had an impossible hole to climb out of at the half.

The Cavemen fought back to make things a big interesting as quarterback Dylan Story hit Landon Payne and Luke Higbee on TD passes less than four minutes apart, but it certainly was a bit too late.

