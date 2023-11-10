High school football: Corner Canyon’s Bryton Brady scores 7 touchdowns in dominant 6A semifinal win over Lehi

Corner Canyon has been the most dominant high school football program in the state this season, with its only loss coming to Nevada’s Bishop Gorman, which is ranked first in MaxPreps’ national rankings.

Utah commit Isaac Wilson has been the season-long headliner for the Chargers’ offense, and while Wilson did play like a four-star recruit, it was Corner Canyon’s Bryton Brady who led the way with seven touchdowns in the Chargers’ 63-24 6A semifinal win over the Lehi Pioneers Friday.

It was never close, as Corner Canyon jumped to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter, with Brady scoring all four of the Chargers’ opening touchdowns.

“It’s unbelievable, the feeling is unreal,” Brady said. “I can’t explain enough. Getting two of our main starters back from the season, it’s a really big deal. I think that’s what’s going to push it to our full potential. Having everybody firing on all cylinders is going to be the best part for us.

“I just got to get better every week. I can go back and watch film, and make my part better, do my part and just keep focusing up and keep going hard.”

Brady ended Friday with 122 rushing yards on 11 carries with four touchdowns on the ground and four catches for 145 yards with three touchdowns through the air.

“Big time player. He’s really, really good,” said Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar. “I think he gets overshadowed; he’s been big time for us all year.

“He’s been averaging close to 11 yards a carry every time he touched the ball as far as rushing, not even just screen game. We’ve limited him a little bit just to try to keep him healthy and not run the heck out of him all the time, but he’ll be more and more involved now as we keep moving forward.”

The Corner Canyon offense generated 706 total yards Friday, with an average of 12.4 yards gained per play. Wilson led the Chargers with 428 passing yards on 27 attempts with 20 completions, while also putting up 122 rushing yards on 10 carries.

“I mean, offensive line killed it. I’m going to give it all to them,” said Wilson. “They personally had, what, eight touchdowns by themselves? Bryton Brady got into the end zone seven times by himself on the run game and pass game and our defense is getting the ball back. It was all around a good effort.”

The Chargers’ offense could not be stopped, with Kjar saying he’s been hoping his team would go into the extra gear.

“It’s fun and that’s what we’ve kind of talked about, our defensive coordinator and myself, we feel like they have so much that they haven’t tapped into yet,” said Kjar.

“We feel like at times they are there, and they’re doing a really good job, and today they just really executed all the way around, so I was really proud of them.”

With the 6A semifinal win, Corner Canyon will get its sixth championship appearance in a row. The Chargers will face the Skyridge Falcons in next week’s title game.

Last year, Skyridge beat Corner Canyon in the championship contest.

“I mean, they got us last year,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be fun to come back. It’s been in the back of my mind just a little bit, but I’m happy to get back out there and show what we can do.

“But it means a lot because people see Corner Canyon as one of the powerhouses as of right now and we just want to prove that. We want to prove that we’re the best, so we’re going to go and show it.”

Kjar said he’s trying to keep his kids focused ahead of the 6A championship game, which will be played on Nov. 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“We try to keep them just focused, like one game at a time, but it’s something that they’ve always wanted for sure,” Kjar said.

“To have that chance again, and they got a good program, too, so we’re always ready for that kind of stuff, a good challenge. I think that’s what anybody wants that coaches football.”

