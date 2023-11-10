Facebook Twitter
No. 18 Utah vs. No. 5 Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

What to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Utes and Huskies in Seattle

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
A fan holds up his “U” as the Utah football team plays in the 22 Forever Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Utes travel to Seattle to face the No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 18 Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at No. 5 Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST.
Venue: Husky Stadium.
TV: Fox.
Livestream: foxsports.com/live.
Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.
Series: Washington leads 13-2.
Weather: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes lost 35-6 to Oregon at Rice-Eccles Stadium two weeks ago before rebounding with a 55-3 win over Arizona State.

For Washington: The Huskies have had some close calls of late (15-7 win over Arizona State, 42-33 win over Stanford), but are undefeated with marquee wins over Oregon and USC, which Washington beat 52-42 last week.

What to watch for

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been sensational this year, topping the leaderboard in terms of total passing yards. Helping him out are some talented wide receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk in particular. The two wideouts have combined for more receiving yards than Utah’s entire team.

Odunze has 989 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 catches, while Polk has 888 yards and eight scores on 51 receptions.

Utah’s secondary — Zemaiah Vaughn, Miles Battle, JaTravis Broughton, Tao Johnson and Smith Snowden at cornerback, along with Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki at safety — will have a tough challenge.

Key player

AP23308842502077.jpg

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. prepares for the team’s game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Ryan Sun, Associated Press

Michael Penix Jr., Washington quarterback: Perhaps the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, the left-handed quarterback is the engine of the nation’s most-productive offense. Penix Jr. has thrown for 3,201 yards and leads a Huskies offense that is scoring 41.7 points per game.

Penix Jr. has a big arm — he can beat you deep — and is accurate. He’s deft at avoiding the pass rush, too.

He’s also protected by one of the best offensive lines in the country and has talented weapons to throw to.

Quotable

“The thing that stands out obviously is the quarterback and the throw game. I mean, they’re leading the nation throwing the football, got an outstanding running back as well, although their focus is throwing the ball and they do it better than anybody in the country.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“They’re very physical ... being physical, being tough, it’s what they pride themselves on. It’s how they feel they’re going to go attack the game, and that’s been a big part of their success in winning back-to-back conference championships.” — Washington coach  Kalen DeBoer.

Next up

Utah: at Arizona on Nov. 18
Washington: at Oregon State on Nov. 18.

Utah schedule

AP23308716069714.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes carries the ball against Arizona State during game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The Utes travel to Seattle Saturday for a game against No. 5-ranked Washington.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

