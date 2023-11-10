Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121: Inside the numbers

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 127-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at FedEx Forum, improving to 3-7 on the season and 1-0 in in-season tournament play.

It was also the first game of the in-season tournament for the Jazz, who will play three more group phase games — on Nov. 14 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nov. 17 at home against the Phoenix Suns and Nov. 21 in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory Friday:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points apiece to lead the Jazz and did so efficiently, hitting on a combined 17-of-29 overall and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

Worst performance: Marcus Smart only scored eight points for the Grizzlies and fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter when the Grizzlies needed him the most.

21: The Jazz led by as many as 21 points, but midway through the third quarter the Grizzlies made a fierce comeback, tying things up in the fourth and making the Jazz work for the win.

21: While the Jazz were able to come away with a win this time, they still struggled with turning the ball over, committing 21 miscues that led to 24 points for Memphis.

6: The Jazz ended up with six players in double-figures — Markkanen, Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, John Collins, Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker.

48.6%: It was clear that the Jazz were going to be able to get clean look from deep and they took advantage of that, making good on 48.6% of their 3-point attempts.

Best of the best: One of the biggest reasons that Markkanen and Clarkson were able to get open and get good looks was because of Keyonte George, who finished with 11 assists and just two turnovers.

Worst of the worst: Smart wasn’t able to play in the final minutes after fouling out, but even when he was in the game he missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Honorable mention: This was Ochai Agbaji’s best game of the season on both sides of the floor. He did a lot that won’t show up in the box.