The holidays come to Disneyland Friday. Here’s everything to know about the merry magic

If Disneyland is the happiest place on earth and the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, what do you get when you go to Disneyland for the holidays? Nothing short of a magical experience, according to Disneyland’s website.

The holidays are a special time wherever you go, but Disneyland takes things a step further with elaborate decor, themed treats, character and attraction makeovers, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Disneyland transforms for the holidays.

What is special at Disneyland for the holidays?

For holidays like Halloween, Disneyland puts up themed decorations and offers special activities. However, the park really goes all out for the winter holidays.

The first thing visitors will notice during a winter visit is the decor — with wreaths and garlands draped over every available surface, this corner of sunny Anaheim looks like a winter wonderland. Even the iconic Sleeping Beauty’s Castle gets covered with decorative icicles.

The Disney characters that walk around the park also get holiday makeovers, with lots of red and green clothing.

Several attractions are redecorated for the holidays, such as the Haunted Mansion ride, which becomes the Haunted Mansion Holiday every September with a “Nightmare Before Christmas” twist.

Disneyland’s regular events are reworked for the season, with the Christmas Fantasy Parade hitting Main Street every evening in place of the usual parade. The fireworks also take on a festive twist, with holiday music playing on speakers and fake snow released on the watching crowd.

Perhaps the star of the show at Disneyland any time of year is the food, and the holiday menu is equally appetizing. From tamales to Santa-shaped macarons, Disneyland and California Adventure offer festive treats inspired by global cuisines.

What holidays are celebrated at Disneyland?

Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day are all celebrated at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure during the holiday season, according to the parks’ websites. Both parks honor multicultural customs in their celebrations, with a special focus on Latin American Christmas traditions.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, right, sits on a carriage in a parade for the Rose Bowl Team Visit Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu, Associated Press

What is Disney’s Festival of Holidays?

Disneyland’s neighboring park, California Adventure, also marks the holidays with a celebration of worldwide holidays. Known as the Festival of Holidays, this transforms the park with a series of musical performances, character sightings and the ¡Viva Navidad! Latin-inspired street festival.

The World of Color show is also transformed for the holidays with new music, colorful lights and “shimmering snowflakes,” per the park’s website.

How long are the holidays at Disneyland?

The Disneyland and California Adventure holiday season starts on Nov. 10, 2023, and goes until Jan. 7, 2024.

