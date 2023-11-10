How Utah women’s basketball rewrote its record book in a night full of 3s

The Utah women’s basketball team lived up to the phrase “take what the defense gives you” on Thursday night in a 108-48 win over South Carolina State at the Huntsman Center.

The Utes set a school record by hitting 21 3-pointers in the blowout win, their second straight game scoring 100-plus points to start the season.

Utah coach Lynne Roberts attributed the high number of 3-point attempts, 53, to the type of defense SC State was playing.

“I mean, they played zone for 40 minutes and our players are programmed to shoot the 3 if they’re open, and they were obviously clogging (up the paint),” Roberts said. “So, of those 53 attempts, I think they were all good shots, and if those are the shots that we’re given, we’re going to take them.”

How did Utah set the record on a historic night?

By the numbers

How many 3-pointers Utah shot : Almost 62% of the Utes’ 86 total shots from the field came from beyond the arc, as Utah made 21 of 53 3-point attempts in the game.

: Almost 62% of the Utes’ 86 total shots from the field came from beyond the arc, as Utah made 21 of 53 3-point attempts in the game. 3-pointers by quarter: The Utes’ best quarter shooting the 3 came in the third quarter. A breakdown by quarter: Q1 — 7 of 16 made; Q2 — 4 of 10; Q3 — 7 of 12; Q4 — 3 of 15.

The Utes’ best quarter shooting the 3 came in the third quarter. A breakdown by quarter: Q1 — 7 of 16 made; Q2 — 4 of 10; Q3 — 7 of 12; Q4 — 3 of 15. Streaks, part I: Utah made 7 out of 9 during one stretch in the first quarter, helping bump its lead out to 31-7.

Utah made 7 out of 9 during one stretch in the first quarter, helping bump its lead out to 31-7. Streaks, part II: After missing its opening 3-point attempt of the third quarter, Utah made 7 of its next 11 to balloon the lead from 32 points at halftime to 40 by the end of the third.

After missing its opening 3-point attempt of the third quarter, Utah made 7 of its next 11 to balloon the lead from 32 points at halftime to 40 by the end of the third. Assists: Utah had 31 assists in the game on 39 made field goals, and that percentage increased on 3-point makes. Of the Utes’ 21 made 3-pointers, 20 were assisted.

Utah had 31 assists in the game on 39 made field goals, and that percentage increased on 3-point makes. Of the Utes’ 21 made 3-pointers, 20 were assisted. Offensive rebounds: Utah, which had 30 offensive rebounds in the game, scored six of its 3-pointers off of second-chance efforts, including three in the first quarter.

Utah, which had 30 offensive rebounds in the game, scored six of its 3-pointers off of second-chance efforts, including three in the first quarter. What they said: “Offensive rebounds are the best time to shoot a 3. Again, we’re programmed to do that too. We get an offensive board and we’re always looking to the kickout 3,” said Roberts, whose team scored 28 second-chance points.

What players hit 3-pointers?