To celebrate Veterans Day, several restaurants are offering deals and freebies for veterans and current military personnel.

Here are some of the restaurants offering deals this year. For most of these offers, proof of service, like a military ID, is required. Restaurants also encourage calling ahead to make sure a specific location is honoring the deal, as deals and discounts are subject to change.

Note: This list will be updated as more deals come through.

Where to get free meals, discounts for Veterans Day 2023

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active military a free entree from a special menu on Nov. 11. The Veterans Day menu includes the following seven entrees: 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is offering half-off the entire order for veterans and their families on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active military a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. The meal includes a drink and entree from a special menu. Additionally, all people in the group will receive a buy one, get one free pizza, pasta or salad offer that must be redeemed between Nov. 12-21, according to California Pizza Kitchen’s website.

Veterans and active military can get a complimentary meal from a special menu on Nov. 11. Entree options include: Old Timer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Three-Piece Crispers with fries, and Chili or Soup with a side salad, according to Chili’s website.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering veterans and active military a free slice of Coca Cola Cake on Nov. 11.

Veterans can get a free meal at Cubby’s on Nov. 11.

Veterans can get a free pulled pork sandwich on Nov. 11. The deal will be offered in-store and online or through the app with the code “VETFREE,” according to a news release.

Golden Corral is having its annual military appreciation event on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close, offering veterans and active military a free meal.

Veterans and active military can get free red, white and blueberry pancakes on Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., per IHOP’s website.

Krispy Kreme is offering veterans a free doughnut and small hot or ice-brewed coffee on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active military can get a free lunch combo at Little Caesars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. The lunch combo includes four slices of pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink, according to Little Caesars’ website.

Red Robin is giving veterans and active military a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and fries on Nov. 11.

Starbucks is offering a free 12-oz. hot or cold-brewed coffee for veterans, active military and their spouses on Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out vouchers to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. The vouchers are valid for in-store or to-go, and can be redeemed through May 30, 2024.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill is offering veterans and active military a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another adult Churrasco meal on Nov. 10 and 11. Veterans dining-in alone can receive a half-priced meal.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s locations under the Wend American Group — which includes locations in Utah — will give veterans and active military a free breakfast combo, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Veterans and active military can get one free chili dog, an order of small fries and a small drink at Wienerschnitzel on Nov. 11.