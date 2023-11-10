Predictions: What to expect when Utes face Huskies and Cougars host Cyclones

Utah has a huge showdown at Washington and BYU’s fight for bowl eligibility will require, well, almost the impossible against Iowa State when the Big 12’s top defense comes to town.

Kalani Sitake saw BYU put up a physical fight in a loss at Texas, but then absorb a beatdown at West Virginia the following week. Those back-to-back road trips seemingly took a toll on his football team.

BYU Iowa State TV Cougars on the air

Iowa State (4-2, 5-4)

at BYU (2-4, 5-4)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MST

LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM







Now the five-win Cougars are at home where they’re undefeated this season, a place they find energy and play hard.

Trouble is, Iowa State has the Big 12’s No. 1 defense, yielding just 330.2 total yards per game. The Cougars are near the bottom of the country in rushing offense (126th), third-down conversion percentage (126th) and total offense (123rd).

BYU has been shuffling players around in its offensive line, backfield and receiving corps and this will be the second start for QB Jake Retzlaff against a defense that has 13 interceptions this year, seven in the last four games.

In order for the Cougars to challenge this Cyclones defense, they’ll need to find consistency and have both Aidan Robbins and LJ Martin healthy and ready to help establish a run threat. That, combined with Retzlaff’s mobility, could give Iowa State’s defense something to worry about other than blitzing and neutralizing Retzlaff in the pocket.

For BYU to field a huge threatening offense that can put up big numbers and points would go against the current trajectory in scoring and gaining yards. BYU has passed for more than 300 yards just twice, against Southern Utah (348) and Kansas (357). BYU has rushed for more than 100 yards just twice this season, 112 against Sam Houston and 150 in a win over Texas Tech.

If BYU were to win, Jay Hill would need the same kind of effort he got in the Texas Tech game , and that trench work he witnessed from his guys at Texas. Iowa State has an average offense, but one that a struggling BYU defense can make to look all-world if not fully tuned in and ready.

Hill’s defense ranks 10th in the country in turnovers gained and seventh in the country with 12 interceptions.

Utah’s challenge is squarely centered on stopping Washington star QB Michael Penix Jr., the No. 1 passer in the country. Penix has thrown for 3,201 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Playing in Seattle could be a challenge because the Huskies are eager to return home after wins, albeit those victories were challenged outings at Stanford and USC, where the Washington defense allowed a combined 1,010 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Utah’s defense is not as leaky as that of Stanford and USC, not in any way, shape or form, and that’s where the Utes have hope. Washington’s defense is susceptible if quarterback Bryson Barnes can deliver.

Utah-Washington TV Utes on the air

No. 18 Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12)

at No. 5 Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST

Husky Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN 700/92.1 FM







Washington will rally at home and Utah will need to play a clean game and avoid turnovers while gaining a few for themselves.

The 9-0 Huskies and 8-1 Oregon Ducks have taken center stage in the Pac 12’s effort to make the College Football Playoff. At 7-2, Utah is fighting for a chance at the conference championship game and need help. Taking down UW would be that help.

You can see where Utah could win this game — with defense — while taking advantage of a very suspect Washington defense.

But road games are hard, and the Utes did lose to Oregon and Oregon State. The loss to the Ducks was a murder.

This week’s picks

Kansas 27, Texas Tech 24.

Kansas State 31, Baylor 14.

Oklahoma State 24, UCF 21.

Oklahoma 31, West Virginia 28.

Iowa State 24, BYU 17.

Arizona 34, Colorado 28.

Utah 27, Washington 24.

Washington State 38, California 28.

Oregon State 24, Stanford 17.

UCLA 24, Arizona State 21.

Oregon 37, USC 24.

Utah State 21, Nevada 16.

Last week 7-5; 90-30 overall (.750).