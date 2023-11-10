Sen. Mitt Romney was confronted by a pro-cease-fire protester. Here’s what he said

Sen. Mitt Romney was confronted by a pro-Palestinian activist on Wednesday, who pressed him to call for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas while walking through the halls of the Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

“Hamas went into a country and brutally murdered people, cut their throats,” Romney said, as seen in a video posted by Forbes, where he recounted details of the attack on Oct. 7.

The activist quickly cut him off, saying that Israel was carpet bombing the Gaza Strip.

“Are you going to talk or am I going to talk?” Romney interrupted.

“I’m gonna talk,” the woman said.

“OK, well, I’m not going to listen,” Romney responded while walking away, as the group of activists trailed him to the elevator.

“Senator, you are in the committee. And you have the power to demand a cease-fire,” the activist said. Romney is on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Romney traveled to Israel after the Oct. 7 attack to meet with Israeli officials and the families of hostages held by Hamas, as the Deseret News reported in mid-October.

“Backing away and saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to worry about it,’ is not going to end their effort,” he said of Hamas. “So we’re involved in the world because it’s in America’s interest. It’s in Israel’s interest. It’s in all of our allies’ interests. It’s in the world’s interest.”

Many lawmakers have been confronted by pro-cease-fire protesters since the war started.

On Thursday, a group of veterans against war were arrested for protesting in Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office on Capitol Hill. They demanded a ceasefire and refused to leave until Gillibrand, D-N.Y., met with them, which led the Capitol police to be called.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., upset protesters, who were booing, by walking past them while waving an Israeli flag, as Fox News reported. This provoked the demonstrators to shout “Shame!” but Fetterman was seen laughing off the verbal attacks.

