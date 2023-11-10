Utah’s current, former GOP governors endorse S.L. Mayor Mendenhall’s reelection

Utah’s current and former GOP governors have endorsed Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s reelection bid.

In a tweet on Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox took aim at gubernatorial challenger Rep. Phil Lyman’s support of mayoral challenger Rocky Anderson, mayor of Salt Lake City from 2000 to 2008. Lyman, R-Blanding, recently announced he has entered the governor’s race as a Republican candidate.

In his tweet, Cox said “I completely disagree with Phil’s endorsement of Rocky Anderson. We need a solutions-oriented mayor and not the endless dysfunction and litigation of the past. I may disagree with Mayor Mendenhall, but she is a far superior choice for Salt Lake City Mayor than Rocky Anderson.”

Lyman, meanwhile, tweeted that he and Anderson are “both passionate about prison reform. He has been a champion for people who were treated harshly during their incarceration. In some cases, people died because of that treatment. Those people and their families have an earnest friend in Rocky.”

Anderson’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former Gov. Gary Herbert also endorsed Mendenhall in a tweet, also noting they don’t always agree on policy.

“Salt Lake City is fortunate to have a mayor who cares more about results than about partisan politics. That’s why I’ve endorsed Mayor Mendenhall for reelection. We don’t always agree on policy, but she’s always willing to listen and is committed to working across the aisle,” he tweeted Thursday.

Herbert’s tweet continued, “Erin is crisis-tested and she’s proven herself to be a strong leader for Salt Lake City. I hope you’ll vote for Mayor Erin Mendenhall and return your ballot today.”

The respective endorsements come as mail ballots are in the hands of Salt Lake City voters. Election day in Utah was pushed back to Nov. 21 to accommodate a special election in the 2nd Congressional District for the remainder of former Rep. Chris Stewart’s term.

Stewart announced in May he would step down due to his wife’s health concerns as soon as “an orderly transition can be ensured.”

